Netanyahu, Gantz accept deal to delay vote
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief coalition partner said Monday that they had accepted a proposal to delay a fateful budget vote, averting the collapse of their fractious alliance and preventing a fourth election in less than two years.
The announcements by Netanyahu and the alternate prime minister, Benny Gantz, cleared the way for parliament to proceed with a proposal to delay the budget vote until December. Facing a midnight deadline, both men announced late Monday that they had instructed their parties to support the proposal.
In Israel, Pompeo urges Arabs to accept ties
JERUSALEM — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said he hoped other Arab countries would soon establish diplomatic relations with Israel as he kicked off a Mideast tour to build on the momentum of the recent U.S.-brokered deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
Pompeo spoke during a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, the first stop on a multicountry tour of the region.
Calif. court overturns Peterson death sentence
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Scott Peterson’s conviction for killing his pregnant wife will stand, but the California Supreme Court on Monday overturned his 2005 death sentence in a case that attracted worldwide attention.
The justices cited “significant errors” in jury selection in overturning the death penalty but welcomed prosecutors to again seek the sentence if they wish.
Laci Peterson, 27, was eight months pregnant with their unborn son, Connor, when she was killed. Investigators said that on Christmas Eve 2002, Peterson dumped their bodies from his fishing boat into San Francisco Bay, where they surfaced months later.
Taliban negotiators setting up in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD — A Taliban political team arrived in Pakistan on Monday as efforts appear to be ramping up to get negotiations underway between the Afghan government and the insurgents.
The start of the talks, envisaged under a U.S.-Taliban peace agreement signed in February, was hampered by a series of delays that have frustrated Washington. Islamabad is thought to wield influence over the Taliban, though there is mistrust on the part of some within the movement toward Pakistan.
U.N. nuclear watchdog to press case in Iran
TEHRAN, Iran — The head of the U.N.’s atomic watchdog agency arrived in Iran on Monday to press for access to sites where authorities are thought to have stored or used undeclared nuclear material.
The visit comes as the U.S. is pushing to “snapback” U.N. sanctions on Iran for allegedly violating its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from more than two years ago.
Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany, the other signatories to the deal, have declared the U.S. action illegal, saying it can’t withdraw from a deal and then use the U.N. resolution that endorsed it to reimpose sanctions.
