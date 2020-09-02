Census document: Cutting steps risks errors in count
ORLANDO, Fla. — To meet an end-of-the-year deadline, some steps in the numbers-crunching phase of the 2020 census will need to be cut and that could increase the risk for errors, according to an internal U.S. Census Bureau document made public Wednesday by House Democrats.
The document released by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform says that some efforts to meet the Dec. 31 deadline for turning in numbers used for redrawing congressional districts “represent abbreviated processes or eliminated activities that will reduce accuracy.” It was released as the House committee’s chairwoman, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., appealed to congressional leaders to extend deadlines that would give the Census Bureau more time to crunch the numbers used for apportionment, the process of redrawing congressional districts, and redistricting at the state and local levels.
Soldier to receive Medal of Honor for hostage rescue
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — An American soldier who helped rescue about 70 hostages set to be executed by Islamic State militants in Iraq has been approved to receive the Medal of Honor for actions during a daring 2015 raid, The Associated Press has learned.
Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne, a Ranger assigned to the U.S. Army’s Special Operations Command, will receive the U.S. military’s highest honor for valor in combat in a White House ceremony set to be held on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
The medal approval was confirmed by two Defense Department officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak on the record. Payne was initially given the Army’s second-highest award, the Distinguished Service Cross, for the special operations raid, which is now being upgraded to a Medal of Honor.
U.S. imposes sanctions on tribunal prosecutor, aide
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and one of her top aides for continuing to investigate war crimes allegations against Americans. The sanctions were immediately denounced by the court, the United Nations and human rights advocates.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the moves as part of the administration’s pushback against the tribunal, based in The Hague, for investigations into the United States and its allies. The sanctions include a freeze on assets held in the U.S. or subject to U.S. law and target prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and the court’s head of jurisdiction, Phakiso Mochochoko. He said the court, to which the United States has never been a party, was “a thoroughly broken and corrupt institution.” Pompeo had previously imposed a travel ban on Bensouda and other tribunal employees over investigations into allegations of torture and other crimes by Americans in Afghanistan.
Lawsuit demands ‘repair’ for 1921 Tulsa race attack
Survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre filed a lawsuit demanding that the city “repair the damage” caused by the attack, which historians believe left as many as 300 Black people dead, 10,000 without homes and destroyed 40-square blocks of Greenwood.
The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in Tulsa County District Court, claims that the city, the county, the Oklahoma National Guard and other officials caused “a public nuisance” in 1921, when officials failed to defend the Black community from a White mob that descended on Greenwood, a community once so prosperous it was called Black Wall Street.
The lead plaintiff in the case is 105-year-old Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle, one of the last living survivors of the massacre. Others are descendants of witnesses to the carnage.
