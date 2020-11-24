Donor nations offer $12B in support for Afghanistan

GENEVA — Donor countries on Tuesday held out the possibility of $12 billion in aid for Afghanistan over the next four years, but they made clear that the money flow depends on progress on peace, human rights and the fight against corruption.

A donor conference among nearly 70 countries was held in Geneva against the backdrop of deadlocked peace talks, resurging violence and the coronavirus pandemic.

The amount fell short of the $15 billion pledged at the previous such event in 2016.

Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar welcomed the new level of support, noting that it comes as countries are grappling with the COVID-19 crisis.

Most of Navajo tribe asks for relief from pandemic

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — About three-quarters of Navajos enrolled with the tribe have applied for financial assistance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadline to file an application is Monday. Already, more than 240,000 have been submitted online or on paper, the Navajo Nation Office of the Controller said.