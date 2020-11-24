Donor nations offer $12B in support for Afghanistan
GENEVA — Donor countries on Tuesday held out the possibility of $12 billion in aid for Afghanistan over the next four years, but they made clear that the money flow depends on progress on peace, human rights and the fight against corruption.
A donor conference among nearly 70 countries was held in Geneva against the backdrop of deadlocked peace talks, resurging violence and the coronavirus pandemic.
The amount fell short of the $15 billion pledged at the previous such event in 2016.
Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar welcomed the new level of support, noting that it comes as countries are grappling with the COVID-19 crisis.
Most of Navajo tribe asks for relief from pandemic
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — About three-quarters of Navajos enrolled with the tribe have applied for financial assistance due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The deadline to file an application is Monday. Already, more than 240,000 have been submitted online or on paper, the Navajo Nation Office of the Controller said.
The tribe has about 327,000 members, making it one of the largest of the 574 federally recognized tribes in the U.S. It has about $90 million available for hardship assistance that comes from the Navajo Nation’s share of a federal coronavirus relief package.
Trump pardons turkeys in a more somber ceremony
WASHINGTON — Nostalgia was in and jokes were out Tuesday as President Donald Trump offered a reprieve to a pair of meaty turkeys at the traditional Thanksgiving turkey-pardoning ceremony at the White House.
The National Turkey Federation presented the White House with two birds, Corn and Cob. Corn was declared the national Thanksgiving turkey, though both will retire to a new home on the campus of Iowa State University.
Trump did not take questions from reporters as he spoke in the Rose Garden to more than 100 staff and guests, the vast majority wearing masks. His tone was more serious than in prior turkey-pardoning ceremonies.
The practice of sending a turkey to a farm became the norm under President Ronald Reagan.
Israel ready to bring in spy who served 35 years in U.S.
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday phoned Jonathan Pollard, the former U.S. Navy analyst convicted of spying for Israel in the 1980s, telling him: “We’re waiting for you.”
The U.S. Justice Department announced Friday that Pollard had completed his parole, clearing the way for him to move to Israel 35 years after he was arrested.
Pollard, a civilian intelligence analyst for the Navy, sold military secrets to Israel while working at the Pentagon in the 1980s. He was arrested in 1985 after trying unsuccessfully to gain asylum at the Israeli Embassy in Washington and pleaded guilty. The espionage affair embarrassed Israel and tarnished its relations with the United States for years.
Crucial preliminary work completed at Notre Dame
PARIS — Restorers at Paris’ fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral have completed key preliminary work by removing all the rickety roof scaffolding, officials said Tuesday.
The removal of the 200 tons of scaffolding was considered dangerous, with some experts fearing that it could cause more of the Gothic monument to fall down. It was thought that the scaffolding might have been bonded to the cathedral in the blaze, and be keeping it in place.
When the Notre Dame fire broke out on April 15 last year destroying the spire, the cathedral was already under restoration.
— From wire reports