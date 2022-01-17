Communications with Tonga remained extremely limited. The company that owns the single underwater fiber-optic cable that connects the island nation to the world said repairs could take weeks.

The U.N. World Food Program is exploring how to bring in relief supplies and more staff and has received a request to restore communication lines in Tonga, Dujarric said.

Joint Chiefs of Staff chair, Marine Corps general test positive for COVID

Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the latest top Defense Department official to be infected with the rapidly spreading virus this month.

Milley tested positive Sunday after receiving negative test results for several day, according to Joint Staff spokesperson Col. Dave Butler, who said the chairman has been vaccinated, including with a booster shot. Milley “is experiencing very minor symptoms,” Butler said in a statement.

Separately, the Marine Corps said Monday that its top general, Commandant David Berger, also had tested positive. In a brief statement, officials said, “The performance of his duties will remain unaffected.”