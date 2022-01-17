Flights sent to assess Tonga damage after volcanic eruption
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand and Australia were able to send military surveillance flights to Tonga on Monday to assess the damage a huge undersea volcanic eruption left in the Pacific island nation.
A towering ash cloud since Saturday’s eruption had prevented earlier flights. New Zealand hopes to send essential supplies, including much-needed drinking water, on a military transport plane Tuesday.
U.N. humanitarian officials and Tonga’s government “report significant infrastructural damage around Tongatapu,” the main island in the archipelago, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
“There has been no contact from the Ha’apai Group of islands, and we are particularly concerned about two small low-lying islands – Mango and Fonoi – following surveillance flights confirming substantial property damage,” Dujarric said.
A British woman who was missing has been found dead, her family said, in the first reported fatality on Tonga.
Nick Eleini said his sister Angela Glover, 50, died after being swept away by a wave.
The U.N.’s Dujarric said two people were reported missing. It isn’t clear whether one of them was Angela Glover.
Communications with Tonga remained extremely limited. The company that owns the single underwater fiber-optic cable that connects the island nation to the world said repairs could take weeks.
The U.N. World Food Program is exploring how to bring in relief supplies and more staff and has received a request to restore communication lines in Tonga, Dujarric said.
Joint Chiefs of Staff chair, Marine Corps general test positive for COVID
Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the latest top Defense Department official to be infected with the rapidly spreading virus this month.
Milley tested positive Sunday after receiving negative test results for several day, according to Joint Staff spokesperson Col. Dave Butler, who said the chairman has been vaccinated, including with a booster shot. Milley “is experiencing very minor symptoms,” Butler said in a statement.
Separately, the Marine Corps said Monday that its top general, Commandant David Berger, also had tested positive. In a brief statement, officials said, “The performance of his duties will remain unaffected.”
Milley’s positive coronavirus test came two weeks after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus after developing mild symptoms while on leave at home. Austin also was fully vaccinated and had received a booster.
Neither that announcement nor the one about Milley’s positive test disclosed their variant of the virus, but the two officials developed symptoms as omicron is spurring record case numbers.
Extremely rare 555.55-carat black diamond up for auction in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Auction house Sotheby’s Dubai has unveiled a diamond that’s literally from out of this world.
Sotheby’s calls the 555.55-carat black diamond — believed to have come from outer space — “The Enigma.” The rare gem was shown off on Monday to journalists as part of a tour in Dubai and Los Angeles before it is due to be auctioned off in February in London.
Sotheby’s expects the diamond to be sold for at least 5 million British pounds ($6.8 million).
The auction house plans to accept cryptocurrency as a possible payment as well.
Black diamonds, also known as carbonado, are extremely rare, and are found naturally only in Brazil and Central Africa. The cosmic origin theory is based on their carbon isotopes and high hydrogen content.
