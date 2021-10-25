Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in Idaho shopping mall shooting
BOISE, Idaho — A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and four injured — including a police officer — in a shooting at a shopping mall Monday in Boise, Idaho, police said.
At a news conference, authorities said officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The majority of the mall has been cleared, but police were still looking for any additional victims.
Police didn’t release any other information about the victims or the suspect, saying the investigation was ongoing.
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said the shooting was reported to law enforcement about 1:50 p.m. on Monday.
Lee said any speculation on motive would be premature.
Sheriff: Newly ID’d Gacy victim’s death news to family
CHICAGO — When the discovery of more than two dozen bodies stashed under John Wayne Gacy’s house near Chicago was making headlines all over the world in the late 1970s, Francis Wayne Alexander’s family in North Carolina didn’t think much of it.
The way they saw it, Alexander had cut off communication with them because he wanted to be left alone.
Then came news this month that for more than 40 years, the man they knew as Wayne was known as Victim #5 in the city where he had gone to start a new life.
They were told that DNA tests on the remains of one of the half-dozen unidentified victims of the notorious serial killer were Alexander’s.
“They just loved him, but they thought that he wanted nothing more to do with them, so that’s why there was never a missing person’s report,” Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said at a news conference Monday.
Alexander’s remains were among 26 sets that police found in the crawl space under Gacy’s home just outside the city. Three other victims were found buried on Gacy’s property and another four people whom Gacy admitted killing were found in waterways south of Chicago.
Eight victims, including Alexander, were buried before police could determine who they were. But Dart’s office exhumed the eight sets of remains in 2011 and called on anyone who had a male relative disappear in the Chicago area in the 1970s, when Gacy was trolling for victims, to submit DNA.
Hostage relatives urge Biden to bring loved ones home
WASHINGTON — Relatives of more than two dozen American hostages and wrongful detainees held overseas told President Joe Biden in a letter on Monday that they questioned his administration’s commitment to bringing their loved ones home.
In the letter, obtained by The Associated Press, the family members said that the administration seemed to be getting “bogged down in burdensome processes or policy debates that keep our loved ones from coming home and keep us uninformed of what you can and cannot do to help us.”
The U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan without bringing home Mark Frerichs, an American contractor abducted there in early 2020. Six American oil executives who’d been under house arrest in Venezuela were ordered back to jail this month following the extradition to the U.S. on corruption charges of a businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by President Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle.
