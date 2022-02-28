GOP members criticized for white nationalist event speech

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Monday that there is no place in the Republican Party for “white supremacists or anti-Semitism” after two House Republicans participated in a conference organized by a white nationalist who encouraged a chant supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

McConnell issued a statement in response to reports that Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona addressed the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC) in Orlando, Fla. The event was organized by Nicholas Fuentes.

Fuentes, a white-nationalist activist, rose to prominence after attending the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017 and then dropping out of Boston University because of “threats” he said he received, according to the Anti-Defamation League. He once hosted the “America First” podcast.

D.C. braces for possible State of the Union, convoy protests

WASHINGTON — About 100 officers from the New York Police Department have arrived in Washington to help bolster security ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, officials said.

NYPD spokesman Sgt. Edward Riley said help was requested by U.S. Capitol Police, which confirmed the account. A Capitol Police spokesman said the New York officers will be stationed outside Capitol buildings.

The spokesman said other agencies in the D.C. region could not help this year because they are preparing for planned demonstrations inspired by the self-styled “Freedom Convoy” that occupied downtown Ottawa for weeks protesting vaccine mandates.

The convoys are expected along the Beltway later this week.

There have been varying convoy spinoffs in the United States, with different routes, dates and organizers, making it difficult to predict where demonstrations could take place. In response, local and federal law enforcement agencies have been preparing for possible traffic disruptions and security concerns.

Capitol Police said that since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, authorities have routinely sought security assistance from the National Guard and other agencies.

Trump appeals ruling forcing him to testify in N.Y. probe

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump has appealed a judge’s decision requiring he answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices — a widely expected move that’s likely to prolong the fight over his testimony by months.

Lawyers for Trump and his two eldest children filed papers on Monday with the appellate division of the state’s trial court, seeking to overturn Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling.

They argue ordering the Trumps to testify violates their constitutional rights because their answers could be used in a parallel criminal investigation.

In an eight-page ruling, Engoron set a March 10 deadline for Trump and his children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to sit for depositions. Lawyers for the Trumps asked the appellate court for a stay to spare them from questioning while it considers the matter.

The court did not set a date for arguments. It typically issues decisions several months after that, but could be inclined to rule on an expedited basis given the urgency of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation and the Trumps’ desire to swiftly overturn Engoron’s ruling.