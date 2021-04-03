Facebook data on more than 500M accounts found online
NEW YORK — Details from more than 500 million Facebook users have been found available on a website for hackers.
The availability of the data set was first reported by Business Insider. According to that publication, it has information from 106 countries, including phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdates, and email addresses.
“This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019,” the Menlo Park, Calif.-based company said in a statement. “We found and fixed this issue in August 2019.”
In show of heritage, Egypt parades royal mummies
CAIRO — Egypt held a gala parade on Saturday celebrating the transport of 22 of its prized royal mummies from central Cairo to their new resting place in a massive new museum further south in the capital.
The ceremony snaked along the Nile corniche from the Egyptian Museum to the newly opened National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in the Fustat neighborhood, where Egypt’s first Islamic capital was located.
The mummies were being transported in climate-controlled cases loaded onto trucks decorated with wings and pharaonic design for the hourlong journey from their previous home in the older, Egyptian Museum. The vehicles were designed to appear like the ancient boats used to carry deceased pharaohs to their tombs.
They include Ramses II, one of the country’s most famous pharaohs, and Queen Hatshepsut, Egypt’s only woman Pharaoh — who wore a false beard to overcome tradition requiring women to play only secondary roles in the royal hierarchy.
Argentina’s president tests positive for coronavirus
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentine President Alberto Fernández says he had an initial positive test for COVID-19, despite having been vaccinated in January.
Fernández sent a tweet early Saturday saying he took a quick antigen test for the virus after feeling a headache and experiencing a fever. He said he otherwise has light symptoms, is isolating and is “physically well.” He said he is awaiting a confirmation of the result using a more rigorous PCR test. The president, who turned 62 on Friday, received a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine on Jan. 21 and a second dose a few days later.
Leak at wastewater pond prompts evacuations in Fla.
MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday after a significant leak at a large pond of wastewater threatened to flood roads and burst a system that stores polluted waters.
Officials in Florida ordered more than 300 homes to be evacuated and closed off a highway Saturday near the large reservoir in the Tampa Bay area north of Bradenton. Residents who live around the Piney Point reservoir received an alert via text saying to leave the area immediately because the collapse was “imminent.” Authorities expanded the evacuation area later Saturday to include more homes, but said they were not planning to open shelters.
— From wire reports