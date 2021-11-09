Court skeptical of inmate prayer demand
WASHINGTON — Conservative Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism Tuesday about a Texas death row inmate’s demand that his pastor be allowed to pray out loud and touch him during his execution.
Executions in Texas, the nation’s busiest death penalty state, have been delayed while the court considers the question. The outcome won’t take anyone off death row but could make clear what religious accommodations officials must make for inmates who are being put to death.
Members of the court’s conservative majority suggested during arguments Tuesday that requiring Texas to grant the inmate’s request could lead to a string of cases asking for other accommodations. A lawyer for the inmate said the man would be content to have his pastor touch his foot during his execution.
Report: China boosting Uyghur repression
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum says it has compiled evidence of increasing government repression against Uyghur Muslims in China’s western Xinjiang region.
In a new report released Tuesday, the museum’s Center for the Prevention of Genocide says there is now “a reasonable basis” to believe that previously alleged crimes against humanity versus the Uyghurs are growing amid a concerted campaign to hide their severity. China has repeatedly rejected charges of human rights abuses and atrocities in the region.
Ariz. congressman under fire for video
PHOENIX — Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar was facing criticism after he tweeted a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted Tuesday from the climate conference in Scotland, where she’s leading a congressional delegation that includes Ocasio-Cortez, that: “Threats of violence against Members of Congress and the President of the United States must not be tolerated.” She called on Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to condemn “this horrific video and call on the Ethics Committee and law enforcement to investigate.”
Spokespersons for McCarthy did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Pelosi’s tweet. Late Tuesday, Gosar issued a statement saying the video wasn’t meant to depict harm or violence, calling it instead “a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy.”
Former Georgia senator Cleland dies at 79
ATLANTA — Max Cleland, who lost three limbs to a hand grenade in Vietnam and later became a groundbreaking Veterans Administration chief and U.S. senator from Georgia until an attack ad questioning his patriotism derailed his re-election, died on Tuesday. He was 79.
Cleland died at his home in Atlanta from congestive heart failure, his personal assistant said.
Cleland led the Veterans Administration from 1977 to 1981. His 2002 Senate loss generated enduring controversy after the campaign of Saxby Chambliss aired a commercial that displayed images of Osama bin Laden and Saddam Hussein and questioned the Democrat’s commitment to defending the nation.
Parole recommended for Manson follower
SACRAMENTO, Calif — A California parole panel on Tuesday recommended for the fifth time that Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten be freed from prison, decisions previously rejected by two governors.
Van Houten, 72, is serving a life sentence for helping Manson and other cult members kill Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in August 1969. She was 19 when she and other followers fatally stabbed the LaBiancas and smeared their blood on the walls. The slayings came the day after other Manson followers, but not Van Houten, killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others.
