Trump loses bid to block tax returns
WASHINGTON — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that was brought by former President Donald Trump in his attempt to block congressional lawmakers from obtaining his tax returns.
The ruling, handed down by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden — a former Justice Department official and Trump appointee — found that the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee has broad authority, and the Treasury Department should provide the tax returns to the committee.
In his ruling, McFadden said that “even if the former President is right on the facts, he is wrong on the law.”
The House panel sought access to Trump’s federal tax returns as part of an investigation into the Internal Revenue Service’s audit program and tax law compliance by the former president. The committee had sought Trump’s personal and business returns for 2013 through 2018. A federal law says the Internal Revenue Service “shall furnish” the returns of any taxpayer to a handful of top lawmakers.
Biden urges action on gun control
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden, in a video message Tuesday, sent his sympathies to the families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Conn., and demanded that Congress take action on his gun control agenda.
“No matter how long it’s been, every one of those families relives the news they got that day: 20 precious first-graders, six heroic educators, a lone gunman and an unconscionable act of violence,” Biden said. “Everything changed that morning for you, and the nation was shocked.”
Calling Dec. 14, 2012, one of the “saddest days” of the Obama presidency, Biden said he found hope in the families’ fight “to change the laws of a culture around gun violence.”
Biden said he is calling for doubling funding to gun violence prevention research and noted that his social spending bill also calls for a landmark $5 billion investment in community violence prevention and intervention programs.
Philippine leader quits Senate race
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday withdrew his senatorial candidacy in next year’s elections in his latest change of mind over what he plans to do after his turbulent term ends, when critics say he would likely face an array of lawsuits for an anti-drugs crackdown that has left thousands of mostly petty suspects killed.
Accompanied by his executive secretary and security escorts, the 76-year-old Duterte went to the Commission on Elections in Manila and withdrew as a senatorial candidate.
His former aide, Sen. Bong Go, separately appeared at the elections commission earlier Tuesday to withdraw his presidential candidacy, which he said his family opposed.
Duterte did not give any reason for the move but his spokesman, Karlo Nograles, said it would allow the president to better focus on managing the pandemic in the country and ensuring that the May elections would be peaceful and orderly.
NASA craft ‘touches’ sun for 1st time
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A NASA spacecraft has officially “touched” the sun, plunging through the unexplored solar atmosphere known as the corona.
Scientists announced the news Tuesday during a meeting of the American Geophysical Union.
The Parker Solar Probe actually flew through the corona in April during the spacecraft’s eighth close approach to the sun. Scientists said it took a few months to get the data back and then several more months to confirm.
Launched in 2018, Parker was 8 million miles from the center of the sun when it first crossed the jagged, uneven boundary between the solar atmosphere and outgoing solar wind. The spacecraft dipped in and out of the corona at least three times, each a smooth transition, according to scientists.