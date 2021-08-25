Appellate court upholds death sentence for S.C. church shooter
RICHMOND, Va. — A federal appeals court Wednesday upheld Dylann Roof’s conviction and death sentence for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation, saying the legal record cannot even capture the “full horror” of what he did.
A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond rejected arguments that the young white man should have been ruled incompetent to stand trial in the shootings at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.
Authorities have said Roof opened fire during the closing prayer of a Bible study at the church. He was 21 at the time.
House panel probing Jan. 6 riot demands Trump-era records
WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is demanding a trove of records from federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies, showing the sweep of the lawmakers’ review of the deadly attack by a mob of Donald Trump supporters.
The request Wednesday seeks information about events leading up to the Jan. 6 riot, including communication within the White House under then-President Trump and other agencies, and information about planning and funding for rallies held in Washington. Among them is an event at the Ellipse, near the White House, featuring remarks by Trump where he egged on a crowd of thousands before loyalists stormed the Capitol.
South Dakota attorney general to take plea deal in fatal crash
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will avoid a trial and take a plea deal on misdemeanor traffic charges in a crash last year in which he hit and killed a man who was walking along a rural highway, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
The charges don’t affect the Republican’s qualification to hold the office of attorney general in South Dakota, but lawmakers from his own party have called for him to step down and pushed for the Legislature to impeach him.
The widow of Joseph Boever, the man who was killed at age 55, has indicated that she plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Ravnsborg, who initially told authorities that he thought he had struck a deer or another large animal while he was driving home to Pierre from a Republican fundraiser late on Sept. 12.
Capitol bomb threat suspect diagnosed with bipolar disorder
WASHINGTON — A man who prompted evacuations around the U.S. Capitol last week by claiming to have a bomb in his truck has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and needs more medical treatment, a court-appointed psychologist said Wednesday.
Floyd Ray Roseberry of Grover, N.C., faces up to life in prison on charges of threatening to use explosives and weapons of mass destruction, although law enforcement did not find an operational weapon in his vehicle. He was taken into custody Thursday after an hours-long standoff during which he aired grievances against President Joe Biden and other Democrats on a Facebook live stream.
— From wire reports