South Dakota attorney general to take plea deal in fatal crash

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will avoid a trial and take a plea deal on misdemeanor traffic charges in a crash last year in which he hit and killed a man who was walking along a rural highway, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

The charges don’t affect the Republican’s qualification to hold the office of attorney general in South Dakota, but lawmakers from his own party have called for him to step down and pushed for the Legislature to impeach him.

The widow of Joseph Boever, the man who was killed at age 55, has indicated that she plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Ravnsborg, who initially told authorities that he thought he had struck a deer or another large animal while he was driving home to Pierre from a Republican fundraiser late on Sept. 12.

Capitol bomb threat suspect diagnosed with bipolar disorder

WASHINGTON — A man who prompted evacuations around the U.S. Capitol last week by claiming to have a bomb in his truck has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and needs more medical treatment, a court-appointed psychologist said Wednesday.

Floyd Ray Roseberry of Grover, N.C., faces up to life in prison on charges of threatening to use explosives and weapons of mass destruction, although law enforcement did not find an operational weapon in his vehicle. He was taken into custody Thursday after an hours-long standoff during which he aired grievances against President Joe Biden and other Democrats on a Facebook live stream.