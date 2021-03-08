Myanmar protesters defy curfew; media ordered shut
YANGON, Myanmar — Demonstrators in Myanmar’s biggest city came out Monday night for their first mass protests in defiance of an 8 p.m. curfew, seeking to show support for an estimated 200 students trapped by security forces in a small area of one neighborhood.
The students and other civilians earlier took part in one of the many daily protests across the country against the military’s seizure of power last month that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
The military government also placed a major curb on media coverage of the crisis. It announced that the licenses of five local media outlets — Mizzima, DVB, Khit Thit Media, Myanmar Now and 7Day News — have been canceled.
Pope weighed Iraq virus risk but believes God will protect
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — Pope Francis said Monday he weighed the risks of a high-profile trip to Iraq during the coronavirus pandemic, but said he decided to go ahead with it after much prayer and belief that God would look out for the Iraqis who might get exposed.
Francis described his decision-making process en route home from Iraq amid concerns that his four-day visit, which featured oftentimes maskless crowds in packed churches, singing — could result in the spread of infections in a country with a fragile health care system and a sustained surge in new cases.
Francis on Monday wrapped up the first-ever papal trip to Iraq, which was aimed at bringing hope to the country’s marginalized Christian minority while boosting relations with the Shiite Muslim world.
U.S. presents draft peace proposal for Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan — Frustrated by a stalled peace process and escalating violence, the U.S. has presented an eight-page draft peace agreement to Afghanistan’s warring sides for review.
The U.S. told the parties to come to Turkey in the coming weeks ready to move on it, according to Afghans on both sides of the table.
The draft, obtained by The Associated Press on Monday, outlines the terms of a cease-fire and its enforcement, calls for the protection of the rights of women, children and minorities and envisions a truth and reconciliation commission aimed at healing 42 years of conflict.
There was no immediate comment from the United States. The Taliban were reviewing it, said spokesman Mohammad Naeem. There was no immediate comment from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.
Mo. senator says he won’t seek re-election in 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri said Monday he will not seek re-election, making him the fifth Republican in the Senate to bow out rather than seek another term .
Blunt, who turned 71 in January, was widely expected to seek a third term in 2022. Before election to the Senate he served seven terms in the U.S. House. He also served two terms as Missouri’s secretary of state from 1985 to 1993.
Blunt, speaking at an afternoon news conference in Springfield, Missouri, said the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 was not a factor in his decision. He also said he was confident he would have won a third Senate term.
Microsoft hack has victims hustling to stop intruders
BOSTON — Victims of a massive global hack of Microsoft email server software — estimated in the tens of thousands by cybersecurity responders — hustled Monday to shore up infected systems and try to diminish chances that intruders might steal data or hobble their networks.
The White House has called the hack an “active threat” and said senior national security officials were addressing it.
The breach was discovered in early January and attributed to Chinese cyber spies targeting U.S. policy think tanks. Then in late February, five days before Microsoft issued a patch on March 2, there was an explosion of infiltrations by other intruders, piggybacking on the initial breach.
