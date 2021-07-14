PARIS — France celebrated its national holiday Wednesday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade, warplanes roaring overhead and traditional parties around the country, after last year’s events were scaled back because of virus fears.

The virus was never far away, however. A small group of protesters angry over new vaccine rules skirmished with police amid bursts of tear gas in Paris. Meanwhile, worries about resurgent infections prompted some towns to curtail annual fireworks gatherings.

At the Paris parade, each person attending had to show a special pass proving they had been fully vaccinated, had recently recovered from the virus or a had negative virus test.

Bastille Day marks the storming of the Bastille prison in eastern Paris on July 14, 1789, commemorated as the birth of the French Revolution.

Bezos donates $200 million for Air and Space Museum

WASHINGTON — Amazon founder and soon-to-be-space traveler Jeff Bezos is donating $200 million to the Smithsonian Institution to boost its National Air and Space Museum, the largest gift received by the institution since its founding in 1846.