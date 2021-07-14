Signs of a crackdown in Cuba as internet service returns
An internet blackout enacted by the government after the historic protests on Sunday left much of the island disconnected, making it difficult for activists to track or publicize the extent of a security crackdown. As access began to return on Wednesday, images and videos circulated on social media that purported to show police officers breaking into Cubans’ homes and arresting suspected protesters.
The lawyers’ group Cubalex estimates that 200 or more people have been detained or are missing. U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned the internet outages and the detention of activists and journalists.
On Tuesday, Cuba’s interior ministry confirmed one death in the protest.
Police chief links Venezuelan to Haiti assassination plot
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti’s police chief on Wednesday accused a Venezuelan businessman who owns a security company in Florida of traveling to Haiti numerous times as part of a plot to assassinate President Jovenel Moïse, who was killed last week.
Léon Charles, head of the Haiti’s National Police, said Antonio Intriago of CTU Security signed a contract while in Haiti but provided no other details and offered no evidence.
Intriago could not be immediately reached for comment. Colombia’s national police chief has said that CTU Security used its company credit card to buy 19 plane tickets from Bogota to Santo Domingo for the Colombian suspects allegedly involved in the killing.
N.C. GOP advances bill limiting instruction about racism
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republicans advanced legislation Wednesday defining how teachers can discuss certain concepts about race and racism inside the classroom.
GOP Senate leader Phil Berger said his chamber is taking action as Republicans across the country seek to combat what they view as “critical race theory,” a framework that centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions, maintaining the dominance of whites in society.
The latest version of the North Carolina bill would prevent teachers from compelling students to personally adopt any ideas from a list of 13 beliefs, even though they cannot identify a single case of this happening inside the state’s classrooms, which serve about 1.5 million K-12 public school students.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will likely veto the bill.
France celebrates Bastille Day amid coronavirus fears
PARIS — France celebrated its national holiday Wednesday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade, warplanes roaring overhead and traditional parties around the country, after last year’s events were scaled back because of virus fears.
The virus was never far away, however. A small group of protesters angry over new vaccine rules skirmished with police amid bursts of tear gas in Paris. Meanwhile, worries about resurgent infections prompted some towns to curtail annual fireworks gatherings.
At the Paris parade, each person attending had to show a special pass proving they had been fully vaccinated, had recently recovered from the virus or a had negative virus test.
Bastille Day marks the storming of the Bastille prison in eastern Paris on July 14, 1789, commemorated as the birth of the French Revolution.
Bezos donates $200 million for Air and Space Museum
WASHINGTON — Amazon founder and soon-to-be-space traveler Jeff Bezos is donating $200 million to the Smithsonian Institution to boost its National Air and Space Museum, the largest gift received by the institution since its founding in 1846.
The Smithsonian said $70 million of the money would support museum renovations. The remaining $130 million would go toward building a new education center at the museum called the Bezos Learning Center to inspire students to promote innovation and explore careers in science, math and engineering.