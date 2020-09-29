The attorney, Sidney Powell, was initially reluctant to discuss her conversations with the president or the White House, saying she believed they were protected by executive privilege. But under persistent questioning from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, she acknowledged having spoken to the president within the last few weeks to brief him and to request that he not pardon Flynn.

She did not elaborate on the request, but it presumably reflected a defense team desire to have Flynn’s case dropped through the court system and have a judge concur with the Justice Department’s assertion that the prosecution may be abandoned.

Attorney General William Barr, who appointed a U.S. attorney from Missouri to investigate the handling of the case, moved in May to dismiss the case despite Flynn’s own guilty plea.

NTSB blames N.Y. in crash deaths of 20

ALBANY, N.Y. — Federal investigators examining the 2018 crash of a stretch limousine that killed 20 people said Tuesday that state regulators repeatedly failed to properly oversee a poorly maintained vehicle with corroded brakes that hurtled down a road at more than 100 mph and crashed into an embankment.