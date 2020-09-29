Ginsburg is laid to rest next to husband
ARLINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was buried Tuesday in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, laid to rest beside her husband and near some of her former colleagues on the court.
Washington last week honored the 87-year-old Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18, with two days where the public could view her casket at the top of the Supreme Court’s steps and pay their respects. On Friday, Ginsburg — a women’s rights trailblazer and second woman to join the high court — lay in state at the U.S. Capitol, the first woman to do so.
Ginsburg’s husband, Martin Ginsburg, an Army veteran, was buried at the cemetery in 2010 following his death from cancer. While the cemetery is known for its rows of white headstones, the section where the Ginsburgs are buried, called Section 5, is an older part of the cemetery where markers chosen by families are allowed, and their headstone is black, with a Star of David at the top.
Updated Trump, Flynn lawyer tells judge
WASHINGTON — A lawyer for former Trump administration National Security Adviser Michael Flynn told a judge Tuesday that she recently updated President Donald Trump on the case and asked him not to issue a pardon for her client.
The attorney, Sidney Powell, was initially reluctant to discuss her conversations with the president or the White House, saying she believed they were protected by executive privilege. But under persistent questioning from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, she acknowledged having spoken to the president within the last few weeks to brief him and to request that he not pardon Flynn.
She did not elaborate on the request, but it presumably reflected a defense team desire to have Flynn’s case dropped through the court system and have a judge concur with the Justice Department’s assertion that the prosecution may be abandoned.
Attorney General William Barr, who appointed a U.S. attorney from Missouri to investigate the handling of the case, moved in May to dismiss the case despite Flynn’s own guilty plea.
NTSB blames N.Y. in crash deaths of 20
ALBANY, N.Y. — Federal investigators examining the 2018 crash of a stretch limousine that killed 20 people said Tuesday that state regulators repeatedly failed to properly oversee a poorly maintained vehicle with corroded brakes that hurtled down a road at more than 100 mph and crashed into an embankment.
National Transportation Safety Board members unanimously voted Tuesday to accept a final report on the deadliest transportation disaster in the United States in a decade. The crash killed 17 family members and friends, including four sisters and three of their husbands, along with the driver and two bystanders outside a country store.
The NTSB found that the crash was likely caused by the operator’s “egregious disregard for safety” that resulted in brake failure on a long downhill stretch, and that ineffective state oversight also contributed.
Mich. official sued over ballot counting
DETROIT — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, was sued Tuesday by her two Republican predecessors after failing to challenge a major court decision that orders the state to count absentee ballots days after the Nov. 3 election.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in western Michigan, is the latest step by Republicans to try to block an order from another court that could keep some races unsettled long after Election Day in the battleground state.
Citing chronic mail delays during the coronavirus, Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens said ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 can be counted if received within 14 days after the election.
The Republican-controlled Legislature is trying to intervene in that case and pursue an appeal.
— From wire reports