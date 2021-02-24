Republicans push back on riot commission proposal
WASHINGTON — Republican leaders in the House and Senate say a proposed plan for an independent commission to study the Capitol insurrection is overly tilted toward Democrats, arguing that the panel should have an even party split like the one formed to study the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said Wednesday that a legitimate commission would comprise an equal number of Republicans and Democrats. A draft proposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., would create an 11-member commission with four Republicans and seven Democrats, three of whom would be chosen by President Joe Biden, according to one of multiple aides who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the details under negotiation.
Pelosi has not commented on the draft. But on Wednesday, House Democratic Conference Chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York said McCarthy hasn’t operated in good faith and “set a bad tone” when he supported former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Biden’s legitimate election victory.
Putin warns of foreign efforts to destabilize Russia
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nation’s top counterintelligence agency Wednesday to redouble its efforts to address what he described as Western attempts to destabilize Russia.
Speaking at a meeting of top officials of the Federal Security Service, or FSB, the main KGB successor agency, Putin pointed at the “so-called policy of containment of Russia,” charging that it includes efforts to “derail our development, slow it down, create problems alongside our borders, provoke internal instability and undermine the values that unite the Russian society.”
The Russian president added that those activities by foreign powers, which he didn’t name, are aimed at “weakening Russia and putting it under outside control.”
Indonesia presses regional effort to end Myanmar crisis
BANGKOK — Regional diplomatic efforts to resolve Myanmar’s political crisis intensified Wednesday, while protests continued in Yangon and other cities calling for the country’s coup makers to step down and return Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government to power.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi visited the Thai capital, Bangkok, and held three-way talks with her Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai and Myanmar’s new foreign minister, retired army Col. Wunna Maung Lwin, who also traveled to Thailand. The meeting was part of her efforts to coordinate a regional response to the crisis triggered by Myanmar’s Feb. 1 military coup.
Opposition to the coup within Myanmar continued Wednesday, with a tense standoff in the country’s second-biggest city, Mandalay, where police holding riot shields and cradling rifles blocked the path of about 3,000 teachers and students. After about two hours, during which demonstrators played protest songs and listened to speeches condemning the coup, the crowd moved away.
Man ordered to pay ex-wife $7,700 for her housework
A divorce court in China has ordered a man to pay his ex-wife $7,700 in compensation for unpaid domestic work and child care during the couple’s five years of marriage. The first-of-its-kind ruling has sparked debate in China about the value of labor in the home, which worldwide disproportionately falls on women — a dynamic that studies show has been worsened by the economic and social upheaval of the coronavirus pandemic.
Beijing’s Fangshan District Court this week ordered the man, identified by his last name, Chen, to pay his ex-wife, identified as Wang, a monthly alimony of 2,000 yuan ($300) in addition to a one-time payment of 50,000 yuan ($7,700) for having born the brunt of housework and child rearing during their marriage, the BBC reported. The settlement relied on a new civil code that China introduced last year that permits a divorcing spouse to seek back pay if they had been primarily responsible for child raising or other domestic labor.
