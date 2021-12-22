High court to take on mandate cases
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says it will hold a special session in just over two weeks to hear arguments on the Biden administration’s vaccine or testing requirement for large employers and a separate vaccine requirement for health care workers, an announcement that comes amid rising coronavirus cases.
The high court announced late Wednesday that it would hear arguments in the cases on Jan. 7. The court had not been scheduled to hear cases again until Jan. 10.
An appellate panel ruled on Friday that the vaccine or testing regime for workers at larger companies could take effect. The plan requires workers at larger companies to be vaccinated or wear face masks and get tested weekly. The requirement could affect some 84 million U.S. workers. The court will have to grapple with whether the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has the authority to impose such a requirement. The requirement had been scheduled to take effect Jan. 4.
The court also will hear arguments over a rule published Nov. 5 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid that applies to a wide range of health care providers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding. It requires their workers to receive the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 6 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. It was projected to affect more than 17 million workers in about 76,000 health care facilities as well as home health care providers. Decisions by lower courts have the mandate blocked in about half of states.
No verdict in Potter, Maxwell trials
MINNEAPOLIS — A jury pushed through its third day of deliberations with no verdict Wednesday at the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright.
The court reported no questions from the jury at Kim Potter’s trial, a day after jurors asked Judge Regina Chu what to do if they couldn’t agree and she told them to continue deliberating. Potter, who is white, said she meant to use her Taser on Wright rather than her gun. She is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter.
Separately, Ghislaine Maxwell will spend Christmas — and her 60th birthday — in jail without a resolution to her sex trafficking trial as a jury ended an abbreviated first week of deliberations Wednesday without reaching a verdict.
The jury finished a second full day of considering the British socialite’s fate on charges alleging that she recruited and groomed teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse over a 10-year period from 1994 to 2004. Jurors will return Monday, after the Christmas holiday, turning down an offer to work Thursday.
Libya delays presidential election
CAIRO — The first round of Libya’s much-anticipated presidential election will not proceed on Friday as previously planned, a parliamentary election committee announced Wednesday, solidifying expectations that the vote was untenable amid several political disputes.
The delay, which was widely expected as debate rages over the validity of the process and challenges to certain powerful candidates’ eligibility, comes as tensions appear to be ramping up in the country, which is just emerging from a civil war.
Libya’s High National Election Commission proposed in a statement Wednesday that elections instead be held on Jan. 24, citing a range of difficulties it encountered in organizing the elections, including “the inadequacy of electoral legislation with regard to the judiciary’s role in electoral appeals and disputes.”
— From wire reports