Ex-girlfriend of Rep. Matt Gaetz appears before grand jury in sex trafficking probe
The ex-girlfriend of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., appeared Wednesday before a federal grand jury investigating the congressman for possible sex trafficking of a minor, according to a person familiar with a matter, a signal that the probe remains active more than a year after it began.
CNN and NBC News both spotted the woman and her attorney entering the federal courthouse in Orlando. A person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter, confirmed she was there as part of the Gaetz investigation.
Gaetz has been under investigation for possible sex trafficking since late 2020. He has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.
Investigators are exploring whether he paid for sex in violation of federal sex-trafficking laws, and have been particularly interested in his dealings with a 17-year-old girl, people familiar with the matter have said.
Gaetz has denied ever paying for sex or having been sexually involved as an adult with a 17-year-old.
Accuser’s lawsuit against Prince Andrew to move forward despite Epstein deal
NEW YORK — A judge has — for now — refused to dismiss a lawsuit against Britain’s Prince Andrew by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17.
Stressing Wednesday that he wasn’t ruling on the truth of the allegations, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected an argument by Andrew’s lawyers that Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit should be thrown out at an early stage because of an old legal settlement she had with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier she claims set up sexual encounters with the prince.
Kaplan said the $500,000 settlement between Epstein and Giuffre didn’t involve the prince and didn’t bar a suit against him now.
Giuffre sued the 61-year-old Andrew in August, saying she was coerced into sexual encounters with him in 2001 by Epstein and his longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre said she was sexually abused by Andrew at Maxwell’s London home, at Epstein’s New York mansion and his estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Andrew’s lawyers had said the lawsuit lacked specificity and was disqualified by the deal she reached in 2009 with lawyers for Epstein.
After Kazakhstan unrest, relatives await release of about 12,000 detainees
ALMATY, Kazakhstan — With about 12,000 people arrested after anti-government protests in Kazakhstan last week, friends and relatives of those held by police waited outside a jail Wednesday, hoping to learn their fate. Some even went to morgues to see if a loved one was among the scores killed in the unprecedented violence in the Central Asian nation.
Authorities have refused to allow relatives or lawyers to see those in custody, giving little information about them, according to human rights activists.
The demonstrations began Jan. 2 in the western part of Kazakhstan over a sharp rise in fuel prices and spread throughout the country, apparently reflecting wider discontent with the government, which declared a state of emergency for the whole country and asked a Russia-led military alliance to send in troops to help restore order.
Another 1,678 people were arrested in the past 24 hours in Almaty. More than 300 criminal investigations have been opened. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the unrest on foreign-backed “terrorists,” but did not provide any evidence, and had given shoot-to-kill orders to security forces to quell the unrest.
