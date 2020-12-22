Judge ponders ruling in case to drop DACA protections
HOUSTON — A federal judge did not immediately issue a ruling following a hearing Tuesday on the fate of a U.S. program shielding immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.
During a nearly 3½-hour hearing, Texas and eight other states asked U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which provides limited protections to about 650,000 people. The program was enacted by former President Barack Obama in 2012.
The states, represented by the Texas Attorney General’s Office, argued DACA violates the Constitution by circumventing Congress’ authority on immigration laws. The states also argued that DACA illegally awards benefits such as work authorization to recipients and has increased states’ costs, including $250 million a year for social services to DACA recipients in Texas.
Defense lawyer Nina Perales told Hanen that the states lack standing to sue because they weren’t harmed by DACA, as benefits such as work authorization for recipients were not given by DACA but authorized under other programs and regulations that had previously been created.
The states’ case “is like a doughnut. The center is empty,” said Perales.
Hanen is expected to rule at a later date.
U.S. extends sanctions on Assad, central bank, others
The Trump administration on Tuesday announced more sanctions on Syria, intensifying pressure on President Bashar Assad to end the country’s vicious, nearly decade-long conflict. The new sanctions target Syria’s central bank, Assad’s in-laws, and others.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the United States was intent on “holding accountable the Assad regime for the atrocities it has committed against its own people.”
“The Treasury Department will continue to use all of its tools to expose those who stand with the Assad regime and enable these crimes to continue,” Mnuchin said in a statement.
Tuesday’s announcement deepens sanctions on the central bank. Syria’s economy already has seen prices soar and the value of the Syrian currency plunge, hurt by earlier U.S. financial sanctions and the fear of more.
16 GOP attorneys general join N.Y. lawsuit in defense of NRA
The legal battle between the National Rifle Association and New York’s attorney general escalated Tuesday when 16 Republican attorneys general backed the gun rights group in seeking to block a New York effort to dissolve the tax-exempt organization.
In August, New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, filed a lawsuit that also called for the removal of CEO Wayne LaPierre from the leadership post he has held for the past 39 years, saying he and others used the group to finance a luxury lifestyle.
James’s Republican counterparts Tuesday filed an amicus brief in federal district court in Albany challenging New York’s legal efforts.
“The New York Attorney General cannot be allowed to wield the power of her office to discriminate against the NRA simply because she does not like its members’ political views,” the GOP attorneys general said in the brief, which was led by Leslie Rutledge of Arkansas.
Miller on unannounced trip to talk with Afghans, generals
WASHINGTON — Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan on Tuesday, meeting top leaders during the American troop withdrawal.
The Pentagon said Miller met Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and Gen. Scott Miller, the top U.S. commander in the country. Miller’s stop in Kabul was the second recent visit by senior defense officials.
Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was there last week to meet with Afghan and military leaders and discuss growing concerns about increased Taliban attacks on Afghan forces.