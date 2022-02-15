Senate confirms FDA chief

WASHINGTON — The Senate narrowly confirmed President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday pushing past a thicket of political controversies that threatened to derail what was initially expected to be an easy confirmation.

The 50-46 vote means Dr. Robert Califf, a cardiologist and prominent medical researcher, will again lead the powerful regulatory agency, which he briefly headed during the end of President Barack Obama’s administration.

The FDA hasn’t had a permanent leader in more than a year despite playing a central role in the COVID-19 response effort, reviewing the vaccines, drugs and tests used to fight the pandemic.

7 die after Spanish boat sinks

MADRID — A Spanish fishing boat sank early Tuesday in rough seas off Newfoundland in eastern Canada, killing at least seven people, an official in Spain said. Three crew members were saved from a lifeboat, and a maritime search was launched for the 14 other crew members still missing in heavy seas.

The 24-member crew of the sunken vessel included 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three workers from Ghana, Spain’s maritime rescue service said. The head of Galicia’s regional government, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, said the Spanish ambassador to Canada told him that seven bodies had been found.

A rescue center in Halifax, Nova Scotia, operated by Canada’s air force and coast guard, dispatched helicopters, airplanes and a rescue vessel to the area, which is 280 miles off the island of Newfoundland.

Author, satirist O’Rourke dies

NEW YORK — P.J. O’Rourke, the prolific author and satirist who re-fashioned the irreverence and “Gonzo” journalism of the 1960s counterculture into a distinctive brand of conservative and libertarian commentary, died Tuesday at age 74 of complications from lung cancer.

Patrick Jake O’Rourke was a Toledo, Ohio, native who evolved from long-haired student activist to wavy-haired scourge of his old liberal ideals, with some of his more widely read takedowns appearing in a founding counterculture publication, Rolling Stone. His career otherwise extended from serving as editor in chief of National Lampoon to a brief stint on “60 Minutes” in which he represented the conservative take on “Point/Counterpoint”; to frequent appearances on NPR’s game show “Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me!”

His writing style suggested a cross between the hedonism of Hunter S. Thompson and the patrician mockery of Tom Wolfe: Self-importance was a reliable target. But his greatest disdain was often for the government — not just a specific administration, but government itself. As a young man, he opposed the government as a maker of war and laws against drugs. Later on, he went after what he called “the silken threads of entitlement spending.”

Prince Andrew settles lawsuit

NEW YORK — Prince Andrew on Tuesday agreed to a settlement for his alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl provided by Jeffrey Epstein.

The 61-year-old British royal had previously denied ever meeting accuser Virginia Giuffre. The amount of the payout was not made public, but reports in the British media put the cost at $13.5 million.

“Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Miss Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks,” read the brief statement filed in Manhattan Federal Court.

“Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others,” the statement continued.

In addition to once denying that he ever met a then-underaged Giuffre, the prince had also suggested that a notorious photo showing Andrew with his arm around the teen’s back was doctored. The picture was taken inside Maxwell’s London townhouse.

The prince’s reputation was already in tatters before the deal was announced. His mother, Queen Elizabeth, stripped him of his military and royal duties earlier this year and said Andrew would defend himself in Giuffre’s suit as a private citizen.