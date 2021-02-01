RALEIGH, N.C. — The state Division of Motor Vehicles is no longer issuing specialty license plates featuring the Confederate battle flag.

The agency said removal of the plate, issued to members of Sons of Confederate Veterans, took effect Jan. 1, the Star News of Wilmington reported. The move came six months after DMV acknowledged it had received complaints about the rebel emblem appearing on a license plate.

DMV said it will continue to recognize the North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans as a civic organization entitled to a specialty plate, but that does not entitle it to dictate the contents of the government speech on the plate.

Pope pledges to visit Iraq; trip was promised in 2000

ROME — Pope Francis said Monday he is still planning to visit Iraq in March, even if most Iraqis have to watch him on television to avoid the coronavirus. The important thing, he said, is “they will see that the pope is there in their country.”

After St. John Paul II canceled a planned 2000 visit to Iraq, Francis said he has every intention of keeping his word to visit because he doesn’t want to disappoint Iraqis a second time. Only a serious new surge in infections would put the trip in question, he said.