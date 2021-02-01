White House asks high court to drop two of Trump’s cases
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Monday asked the Supreme Court to cancel upcoming arguments on two cases from the Trump administration: a funding dispute over the border wall and a policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims are considered.
Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar told the court that Biden has stopped construction of the wall and announced a review of the asylum program, called the Migrant Protection Protocols.
The request was expected; when the cases were granted in October, they seemed likely to become moot if Biden was elected because he was opposed to both. But it was the first official action at the Supreme Court to show the effects of the regime change.
Minn. appeals judges uphold ex-officer’s murder verdict
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor’s murder conviction in the 2017 shooting death of an unarmed Australian woman who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault.
Noor is serving 12½ years in prison in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, whom he shot once in the stomach when she approached his patrol car in the alley behind her home.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that Noor challenged his third-degree murder conviction, a charge applicable in cases “for perpetuating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind.” He could appeal Monday’s decision to the state Supreme Court.
Kosovo formally agrees to Israeli diplomatic recognition
TIRANA, Albania — Kosovo and Israel formally established diplomatic ties on Monday in a ceremony held digitally due to the pandemic.
Kosovo Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla and her Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, held a virtual ceremony to sign the documents in their respective countries.
“Today, we are making history. We are establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and Kosovo,” said Ashkenazi.
“We mark a new chapter in the historical bond between our countries,” Haradinaj-Stublla responded in her speech.
With Monday’s agreement, Kosovo is to become just the third country after the U.S. and Guatemala to have its embassy in Jerusalem. It also is the first European or Muslim-majority country to do so. Most countries’ embassies are in Tel Aviv.
N.C. abandons license plate with Confederate battle flag
RALEIGH, N.C. — The state Division of Motor Vehicles is no longer issuing specialty license plates featuring the Confederate battle flag.
The agency said removal of the plate, issued to members of Sons of Confederate Veterans, took effect Jan. 1, the Star News of Wilmington reported. The move came six months after DMV acknowledged it had received complaints about the rebel emblem appearing on a license plate.
DMV said it will continue to recognize the North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans as a civic organization entitled to a specialty plate, but that does not entitle it to dictate the contents of the government speech on the plate.
Pope pledges to visit Iraq; trip was promised in 2000
ROME — Pope Francis said Monday he is still planning to visit Iraq in March, even if most Iraqis have to watch him on television to avoid the coronavirus. The important thing, he said, is “they will see that the pope is there in their country.”
After St. John Paul II canceled a planned 2000 visit to Iraq, Francis said he has every intention of keeping his word to visit because he doesn’t want to disappoint Iraqis a second time. Only a serious new surge in infections would put the trip in question, he said.
“I am the pastor of people who are suffering,” Francis told Catholic News Service during an audience to mark the 100th anniversary of the news agency of the U.S. bishops conference.