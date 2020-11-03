Health Minister Fahrettin Koca identified her as 3-year-old Ayda Gezgin on Twitter. The child had been trapped inside the rubble for 91 hours since Friday’s quake struck in the Aegean Sea and was the 107th person to have been pulled out of collapsed buildings alive.

Bulger family sues, saying federal prison system did not protect him

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — Family members of Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger Jr. have filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons and 30 unnamed employees of the prison system for failing to protect Bulger, who was beaten to death at a West Virginia correctional center.

The family filed the lawsuit against the prison system last week, two years after Bulger, 89, was killed at U.S. Penitentiary Hazelton, a federal prison in Preston County, W.Va. Bulger died the same day that he was transferred there from another prison.

The family also alleges the prison system was aware that Bulger was labeled a “snitch” yet did not do enough to shield him from the other inmates. The lawsuit said the prison system failed to protect Bulger by moving him to Hazelton, a prison with constant inmate violence, news outlets reported.