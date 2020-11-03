Police gas demonstrators after Ivory Coast president is declared winner
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast — Security forces in Ivory Coast dispersed opposition supporters with tear gas while protesters erected barricades in the streets Tuesday after President Alassane Ouattara was declared the winner of a controversial third term.
The mounting unrest came as authorities loyal to Ouattara’s government appeared to be stepping up their surveillance of top opposition leaders Pascal Affi N’Guessan and Henri Konan Bedie, who pledged to set up their own transitional government after denouncing Saturday’s vote.
Police showed up Tuesday afternoon as international journalists gathered for a news conference with members of the opposition. After ordering people to leave the scene, forces fired tear gas into the surrounding streets.
Rescuers free toddler from house, four days after Turkish earthquake
IZMIR, Turkey — Rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building Tuesday, four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece and as hopes of reaching survivors began to fade.
Wrapped in a thermal blanket, the girl was taken into an ambulance on a stretcher to the sounds of applause and chants of “God is great!” from rescue workers and onlookers.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca identified her as 3-year-old Ayda Gezgin on Twitter. The child had been trapped inside the rubble for 91 hours since Friday’s quake struck in the Aegean Sea and was the 107th person to have been pulled out of collapsed buildings alive.
Bulger family sues, saying federal prison system did not protect him
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — Family members of Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger Jr. have filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons and 30 unnamed employees of the prison system for failing to protect Bulger, who was beaten to death at a West Virginia correctional center.
The family filed the lawsuit against the prison system last week, two years after Bulger, 89, was killed at U.S. Penitentiary Hazelton, a federal prison in Preston County, W.Va. Bulger died the same day that he was transferred there from another prison.
The family also alleges the prison system was aware that Bulger was labeled a “snitch” yet did not do enough to shield him from the other inmates. The lawsuit said the prison system failed to protect Bulger by moving him to Hazelton, a prison with constant inmate violence, news outlets reported.
Infighting erupts in Maxwell case over looming deadline for evidence
NEW YORK — Prosecutors and defense lawyers are clashing days before a deadline for evidence to be turned over in the prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein’s one-time girlfriend on charges that she recruited girls for him to sexually abuse.
The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is not scheduled to start until July, but prosecutors must turn over evidence to her lawyers by Monday.
Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that she recruited three girls in the mid-1990s for Epstein to abuse. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal lockup in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges.
— From wire reports