First lady: Son Barron had coronavirus, but no symptoms
WASHINGTON — Melania Trump said Wednesday that her and the president’s teenage son, Barron, tested positive for the coronavirus not long after his parents, but had no symptoms. She made the revelation in a lengthy note chronicling her personal experience with COVID-19, including being hit with a “roller coaster” of symptoms that she treated naturally with vitamins and healthy food.
Mrs. Trump said she is now negative and hopes to resume her duties soon.
After she and President Donald Trump tested positive earlier this month, the White House said 14-year-old Barron had tested negative. Barron later tested positive for the virus but had no symptoms, she said Wednesday, adding that he has since tested negative again.
On eve of U.K. deadline, trade talks with European Union still stalled
BRUSSELS — On the eve of a European Union summit that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had set as a deadline to seal a post-Brexit trade agreement, talks remained in a deep rut Wednesday over fundamental differences on the issues of state aid and fisheries. EU nations are already looking to the end of the month, when they see the ultimate deadline for an agreement if they still want to get it through legal vetting and parliamentary approvals before the deadline of Jan. 1.
Johnson held a video call Wednesday to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel and “expressed his disappointment that more progress had not been made over the past two weeks,” the prime minister’s office said.
Two U.S. citizens released by Iran-backed militants in Yemen
WASHINGTON — Two Americans and the remains of a third held captive by Iranian-backed militants in Yemen were released on Wednesday in exchange for the return of about 250 of the Houthi rebels from Oman, according to the White House and sources in the region.
“The United States welcomes the release today of U.S. citizens Sandra Loli and Mikael Gidada from Houthi custody in Yemen,” National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said in a statement. “We send our condolences to the family of Bilal Fateen, whose remains will be repatriated as well.”
St. Louis couple who waved firearms at protesters plead not guilty
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis couple celebrated in some circles and vilified in others for waving guns at protesters marching on their private street in June in the wake of the death of George Floyd pleaded not guilty to two felony charges at a brief hearing Wednesday.
Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are both attorneys in their early 60s, were indicted by a St. Louis grand jury last week on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence. They will appear in court again Oct. 28.
West qualifies as write-in presidential candidate in Maryland
Independent presidential candidate Kanye West has qualified to be a write-in candidate in Maryland, elections officials said Wednesday.
His name will not appear on ballots or sample ballots, but the designation means any write-in votes for the rapper-entrepreneur will be tabulated and included in official results.
