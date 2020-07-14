Ginsburg in hospital for a few days
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore early Tuesday to receive treatment for a possible infection and will remain for a few days, according to the Supreme Court.
Ginsburg, 87, is the court’s oldest member, and her health has been a recurring public topic and source of speculation and concern.
In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the court said Ginsburg experienced fever and chills on Monday, so she was initially taken to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington that night. She will stay in the hospital to receive intravenous antibiotics, the court said, adding that she was “resting comfortably.”
Ex-VA staffer accused in 7 deaths
A former staffer at a veterans hospital in West Virginia is being charged with killing seven patients by giving them fatal doses of insulin, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday in a sweeping probe into a series of mysterious deaths.
Reta Mays, a former nursing assistant at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, was being charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of seven people and assault with the intent to commit murder of an eighth person in 2017-18.
White House backing job changes
WASHINGTON — Presidential adviser Ivanka Trump on Tuesday unveiled a White House-backed national ad campaign highlighting alternative ways to start a career, an initiative targeting students, midcareer workers and the millions of people who are now unemployed because of the coronavirus.
Called “Find Something New,” the campaign is supported by Apple Inc. and IBM Corp. It was quickly bashed on social media as being tone deaf and inadequate for the times.
The campaign had been in the works for some time, but gained new urgency after efforts to slow the coronavirus outbreak left millions of people unemployed.
Canadian border likely to stay shut
The U.S. and Canada are poised to extend their agreement to keep their border closed to non-essential travel to Aug. 21, but a final confirmation has not been given, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday.
The agreement would likely extend the closure by another 30 days. The official was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an announcement this week, and spoke on condition of anonymity. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April, May and June.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that a decision on the border would be announced later this week.
Progress made on Navy ship fire
SAN DIEGO — The battle to save the USS Bonhomme Richard from a ravaging fire entered a third day in San Diego Bay on Tuesday with indications that the situation aboard the amphibious assault ship was improving.
The U.S. Navy said in a statement late Monday that firefighters were making significant progress with the assistance of water drops by helicopters, and that the ship was emitting much less smoke than the previous two days.
Indian flooding death toll at 77
GAUHATI, India — Six more people have died in floods and mudslides in northeastern India’s Assam state, officials said Tuesday, taking the death toll to 77 from more than two weeks of heavy rains that caused one of Asia’s largest rivers to overflow.
The Brahmaputra River continued to wreak havoc, displacing more than 2 million people, the officials said.
