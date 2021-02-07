4 skiers killed in one of the deadliest Utah avalanches

SALT LAKE CITY — Four back-country skiers in their 20s died when one of the deadliest avalanches in Utah history hit a popular skiing area, police said Sunday.

Four other people were also buried in the Saturday slide but managed to dig themselves out and didn’t suffer serious injuries, according to Unified Police of Salt Lake County.

The skiers were from two groups, and all eight had prepared with the necessary avalanche safety gear, authorities said.

The four killed were all from the Salt Lake City area, not far the spot where they were swept up by the skier-trigged avalanche in Millcreek Canyon.

At least 9 killed in flooding caused by break in glacier

RISHIKESH, India — Rescue crews struggled to reach trapped victims Sunday after part of a glacier in the Himalayas broke off and released a torrent of water and debris that crashed into two hydroelectric plants. At least nine people were killed and 140 were missing in a disaster experts said appeared to point to global warming.