4 skiers killed in one of the deadliest Utah avalanches
SALT LAKE CITY — Four back-country skiers in their 20s died when one of the deadliest avalanches in Utah history hit a popular skiing area, police said Sunday.
Four other people were also buried in the Saturday slide but managed to dig themselves out and didn’t suffer serious injuries, according to Unified Police of Salt Lake County.
The skiers were from two groups, and all eight had prepared with the necessary avalanche safety gear, authorities said.
The four killed were all from the Salt Lake City area, not far the spot where they were swept up by the skier-trigged avalanche in Millcreek Canyon.
At least 9 killed in flooding caused by break in glacier
RISHIKESH, India — Rescue crews struggled to reach trapped victims Sunday after part of a glacier in the Himalayas broke off and released a torrent of water and debris that crashed into two hydroelectric plants. At least nine people were killed and 140 were missing in a disaster experts said appeared to point to global warming.
Video from the northern state of Uttarakhand showed the muddy, concrete-gray floodwaters tumbling through a valley and surging into a dam, breaking it into pieces with little resistance before roaring on downstream. The flood turned the countryside into what looked like an ash-colored moonscape.
El-Sissi gives support to new Libyan regime before voting
CAIRO — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has given his support to a transitional government that would lead neighboring Libya through elections late this year.
In rare televised comments late Saturday, el-Sissi said the appointment of the interim government Friday, which includes a three-member presidential council and a prime minister, was “a step in the right direction.”
The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, which includes 75 U.N.-picked delegates from across the country, appointed Mohammad Younes Menfi, a diplomat from eastern Libya, as chairman of the council. The forum also chose Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, a powerful businessman from the western city of Misrata, as prime minister.
Ebola breaks out again in eastern Congo; woman dies
BENI, Congo — Health officials confirmed another Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo on Sunday, the fourth in less than three years. On Wednesday, a woman died in Butembo in North Kivu province, Health Minister Eteni Longondo announced.
The woman from the nearby village of Biena felt sick for a few days before being tested in a clinic there. She then went to a hospital in Butembo, but died before receiving the results.
The government has begun tracing everyone who came in contact with her to try to “eradicate the epidemic as soon as possible,” said Longondo.
This is the 12th outbreak in conflict-ridden Congo since the virus was first discovered in the country in 1976. The 2018 outbreak in eastern Congo was the second deadliest in the world, killing 2,299 people before it ended in June.
