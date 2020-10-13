Supreme Court refuses to revive emoluments case against Trump

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court refused Tuesday to revive an attempt by Democratic members of Congress to sue President Donald Trump over his private businesses accepting payments from foreign governments.

Without comment, the justices let stand a decision by a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to dismiss the lawsuit filed by 215 members of Congress. A unanimous panel of the appeals court said the individual members did not have legal standing to take the president to court.

There is a separate attempt to raise the issue by attorneys general in Maryland and the District of Columbia.

China and Russia win seats on U.N. human rights council; Saudis lose

UNITED NATIONS — China, Russia and Cuba won seats on the U.N.’s premiere human rights body Tuesday despite opposition from activist groups over their abysmal human rights records, but another target, Saudi Arabia, lost.