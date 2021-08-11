Poland passes bill seen as limiting media freedoms
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s parliament voted Wednesday in favor of a bill that would force Discovery Inc., the U.S. owner of Poland’s largest private television network, to sell its Polish holdings and is widely viewed as an attack on media independence in Poland.
The draft legislation would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies. In practice, it only affects TVN, which includes TVN24, an all-news station that is critical of the nationalist right-wing government .
Lawmakers also passed a law that would prevent former Polish property owners, including Holocaust survivors and their descendants, from regaining property expropriated by the country’s communist regime. Israel condemned the legislation, with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid saying it “damages both the memory of the Holocaust and the rights of its victims.”
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Dominican Republic
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Tropical Storm Fred made landfall in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, with forecasters warning that heavy rains could cause dangerous flooding and mudslides there and in the neighboring country of Haiti.
Fred became the sixth of the Atlantic hurricane season late Tuesday as it moved past the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on a forecast track that would carry it toward Florida over the weekend.
Judge: House entitled to some of Trump’s financial records
WASHINGTON — House Democrats who have spent years investigating Donald Trump are entitled to some of the former president’s financial records, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
The ruling from U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington empowering Congress to have the records is the latest development in years-long legal and political skirmishes over access to Trump’s closely-held finances. But it’s unlikely to be the last say on the matter given expected appeals.
Judge orders new evaluation for man in 2015 pier killing
SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge in San Francisco on Wednesday ordered a new mental health evaluation of a Mexican man acquitted of murder in the 2015 fatal shooting of Kate Steinle on a city pier, a killing that became a national flashpoint over immigration.
A separate case against Jose Ines Garcia Zarate on federal gun charges has been pending since 2017. U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria raised “serious concerns” about his mental capacities last year.
Chhabria said in a court order that the Bureau of Prisons informed him in June that “it had restored the defendant to competency.” But he questioned whether Garcia Zarate was mentally competent after he was unwilling to follow his attorney’s advice to plead not guilty during a hearing Monday.
U.S. budget deficit through July reached $2.54 trillion
WASHINGTON — The U.S. budget deficit hit $2.54 trillion for the first 10 months of this budget year, fed by spending to support the country after the pandemic-induced recession.
The figures keep the deficit on track to be second-largest annual shortfall in U.S. history, behind only the most recent fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.
— From wire reports