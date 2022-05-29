Colombia presidential contest likely headed to June runoff

BOGOTA, Colombia — The early vote count in Sunday’s six-way presidential election in Colombia pointed toward a runoff in June, with leftist former rebel Gustavo Petro leading in a ballot held amid growing discontent over increasing inequality and inflation.

Petro, a senator and front-runner throughout the campaign, had just under 41% of votes and was trailed by Rodolfo Hernández, who had 28%, with two-thirds of ballots tallied, election authorities said Sunday evening.

Petro needed 50% of the total votes to avoid a run-off election against the second-place finisher. The anti-establishment candidate has promised to make significant adjustments to the economy, including a tax reform, and to change how Colombia fights drug cartels and other armed groups.

This was the second presidential election held since the government signed in 2016 a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as FARC for its initials in Spanish. But the divisive agreement was not a main issue during the campaign as challenges exacerbated by the pandemic, including poverty and inflation, garnered attention.

Candidates also focused on the increasing violence affecting the country, which the Red Cross in 2021 concluded reached its highest level in the past five years. Although the peace agreement is underway, the territories and drug trafficking routes that the FARC once controlled are in dispute between other armed groups such as the National Liberation Army (ELN), a guerrilla group founded in the 1960s; the dissidents of the FARC; and the Clan del Golfo cartel.

Petro and his running mate, Francia Márquez, upped their security significantly after they denounced threats against them. About 10 bodyguards escorted them with shields at times.

Petro’s main rival for most of the campaign had been Federico Gutierrez, a former mayor of Medellin who was backed by most of Colombia’s traditional parties and ran on a pro-business, economic growth platform.

But Hernández, a populist real estate tycoon, kept climbing in polls. He has few connections to political parties and promised to reduce wasteful government spending and to offer rewards for people who report corrupt officials.

Agency: One dead, seven hurt in Oklahoma festival shooting

TAFT, Okla. — Authorities said one person was killed and seven were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, with witnesses describing frantic people running for cover as the gunfire erupted.

Two juveniles were among those shot at the Memorial Day event near Taft, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Witnesses said an argument preceded the gunfire just after midnight, the agency said. No one has been arrested, it said.

About 1,500 people attended the event in Taft, which usually has a population of just a few hundred people. Members of the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office were in attendance and immediately began rendering aid, OSBI said.

The agency provided no other details including the conditions of those injured. The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office referred the AP to OSBI for more information.

Sonic workers flee from large snake found behind fryer

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Workers cooking burgers and tater tots in a Sonic fast-food kitchen fled after discovering an intruder hiding behind the deep fryer.

Brunswick police Lt. Matthew Wilson found employees of the Sonic drive-in huddled in the parking lot when he arrived to investigate on May 21. On the phone, they had described the culprit as brown with diamonds on its back.

“When I saw it, I could tell it was just a ball python and not a rattlesnake,” Wilson told The Brunswick News.

He not only removed the large, non-venomous snake, but also found it a new home with a friend who has a large terrarium and a fondness for snakes.

Wilson says the python likely slipped into the Sonic’s kitchen through an open back door, finding a cozy spot for its cold-blooded body behind the hot fryer.

Police don’t know where the snake came from, though Wilson says it had likely been a pet that got turned loose by its owner.