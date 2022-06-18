Ga. city official resigns after Confederate shop reopens

A city councilman in Georgia has resigned to protest the reopening of a Confederate souvenir shop that sells images with racial slurs and dolls and statues that caricature Black people, news outlets reported.

Kennesaw Councilman James “Doc” Eaton said he wanted no part of the city’s decision to issue a business license to the downtown store. His resignation is effective on June 21.

“It breaks my heart to have to do it,” Eaton told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Wildman’s Civil War Surplus reopened Tuesday after closing earlier this year following the death of its founder, Dent “Wildman” Myers, and the expiration of its business license, the AJC reported.

Marjorie Lyon, who worked with Myers for years, said reopening Wildman’s “wasn’t a decision.”

“I don’t have any control over someone’s emotional response,” she said. “I’ve heard all kinds of colorful things. And everybody’s entitled to their opinion.”

7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert

U.S. Capitol Police said Friday that officers arrested seven unauthorized people in a congressional office building Thursday night and charged them with unlawful entry.

The people identified themselves as being affiliated with CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Another person familiar with the matter provided the AP with a list of nine people who had been stopped by Capitol Police. They included several producers, along with Robert Smigel, the voice behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS said the production team was at the Capitol Wednesday and Thursday to record a comedy segment featuring Triumph.

“Their interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed,” the network said.

Third victim dies following Alabama church shooting

A third person has died after an elderly gunman opened fire Thursday evening at an Alabama church.

The 71-year-old gunman fatally shot three people during a gathering at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the east Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills, police said. The shooter will be identified after three capital murder charges are filed against him, according to officials.

Walter Rainey, 84; Sarah Yeager, 75; and an 84-year-old woman were killed in the shooting. The 84-year-old woman died at a local hospital on Friday, according to police. Her family asked for her identity to be withheld.

Police said the shooter was participating in a “Boomers Potluck” event at the church when he pulled out a concealed gun and shot three other attendees. Another person at the potluck took down the shooter and held him until cops arrived.

“It was extremely critical in saving lives,” officer Shane Ware said at a news conference. “The person that subdued the suspect, in my opinion, was a hero.”

Coast Guard: Boats collide in Florida, 2 dead, 10 rescued

Two people were killed and 10 others had to be rescued when their boats collided at night near Key Biscayne in South Florida, the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities say.

The Coast Guard said a person involved in the collision notified the agency of the crash around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

Two bodies were recovered in the ensuing rescue operation, one by the Coast Guard Station Miami Beach and another by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, officials said. The Coast Guard said in a statement that one of its air crews in an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter played a key role in the emergency response.

A rescue swimmer also was sent to assist two critically injured people, one of whom was transferred to Jackson Memorial Medical Center for care. Nine other survivors were sent to another hospital for treatment, authorities said. Their names were not released.

He said the Coast Guard and local first responders worked exhaustively on the search and rescue.

The collision is under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.