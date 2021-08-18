Growing wildfires advance through Northern California
GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — Wind-driven wildfires raged Wednesday through drought-stricken forests in the mountains of Northern California after incinerating hundreds of homes and forcing thousands of people to flee to safety.
The newest inferno, the Caldor Fire, continued to grow explosively in the Sierra Nevada southwest of Lake Tahoe, covering 84 square miles after suddenly ravaging Grizzly Flats, a community of about 1,200. At least 50 homes burned there but tallies were incomplete because officials had not been able to make thorough assessments of the damage.
In the Sierra-Cascades region about 100 miles to the north, the month-old Dixie Fire expanded by thousands of acres to 993 square miles — two weeks after the blaze gutted the Gold Rush-era town of Greenville. About 16,000 homes and buildings were threatened by the fire.
Suspected extremists kill 47 in northern Burkina Faso
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Suspected Islamic extremists ambushed a convoy in northern Burkina Faso on Wednesday, killing at least 30 civilians along with 17 soldiers and volunteer defense fighters, the government said.
While there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in Burkina Faso’s Sahel region, militants linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group are increasingly targeting security forces in the West African country.
Fred continues sweep of U.S.; more tropical storms loom
RALEIGH, N.C. — Tropical Depression Fred blew into the northeastern U.S. on Wednesday, unleashing heavy rains and threatening to cause mudslides and flash floods in upstate New York after closing highways in the lower Appalachians.
Dozens of people were rescued from flooded areas in North Carolina after downpours washed out bridges and swamped homes. One death from the storm was reported in Florida, where authorities said a driver hydroplaned and flipped into a ditch near Panama City.
Meanwhile, Grace became a hurricane after unleashing torrential rain on earthquake-damaged Haiti. Grace’s sustained winds grew to 75 mph Wednesday as it moved away from the Cayman Islands, and was expected to strengthen before hitting Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula Thursday morning.
Tropical Storm Henri, meanwhile, moved toward the U.S. coast, and forecasters said it’s now expected to become a hurricane by the weekend, on a path that’s more likely to affect the northeastern U.S. states.
Beach park seen as site for Florida condo memorial
An oceanfront park is emerging as the leading site for a memorial to the victims of the deadly condominium building collapse in Florida, a judge said Wednesday.
The city of Miami Beach recently offered a portion of the 28-acre North Beach Oceanside Park as the potential location to remember the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South building, which killed 98 people.
Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said at a remote hearing Wednesday it was unrealistic to pursue any plan for a memorial where the 12-story condo once stood as some family members wish. That nearly 2-acre location in Surfside, he said, must be sold to compensate victims of the tragedy. At least one bidder has offered up to $120 million for the property.
Hong Kong police arrest four students on terrorism charge
HONG KONG — Four members of a Hong Kong university student union were arrested Wednesday for allegedly advocating terrorism by paying tribute to a person who stabbed a police officer and then killed himself, police said.
Police arrested four men between 18 and 20 years old who were committee members and members of the student council at the University of Hong Kong, said Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of the police national security division.
More than 30 students attended a meeting last month at which they passed a motion to mourn the “sacrifice” of the attacker, local media reported.
— From wire reports