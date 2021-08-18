Fred continues sweep of U.S.; more tropical storms loom

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tropical Depression Fred blew into the northeastern U.S. on Wednesday, unleashing heavy rains and threatening to cause mudslides and flash floods in upstate New York after closing highways in the lower Appalachians.

Dozens of people were rescued from flooded areas in North Carolina after downpours washed out bridges and swamped homes. One death from the storm was reported in Florida, where authorities said a driver hydroplaned and flipped into a ditch near Panama City.

Meanwhile, Grace became a hurricane after unleashing torrential rain on earthquake-damaged Haiti. Grace’s sustained winds grew to 75 mph Wednesday as it moved away from the Cayman Islands, and was expected to strengthen before hitting Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula Thursday morning.

Tropical Storm Henri, meanwhile, moved toward the U.S. coast, and forecasters said it’s now expected to become a hurricane by the weekend, on a path that’s more likely to affect the northeastern U.S. states.

Beach park seen as site for Florida condo memorial