The Bracero program allowed Mexicans to temporarily work in the United States to fill labor shortages during World War II and afterward. López Obrador said the U.S. economy needs Mexican workers because of “their strength, their youth.”

He suggested he wants permission for 600,000 to 800,000 Mexican and Central American immigrants to work legally in the United States every year.

“You [Americans] are going to need Mexican and Central American workers to produce, to grow,” López Obrador said of what he plans to tell Biden.

Nigeria says abductees are back

LAGOS, Nigeria — Students, teachers and relatives abducted two weeks ago from a school in northern Nigeria have been freed.

The students, teachers and family members were abducted Feb. 17 by gunmen who invaded the Government Science College Kagara.

Niger State Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello said he received 24 students, six staff and eight relatives on Saturday after they were released early in the morning.