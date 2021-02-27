CPAC attendees awaiting Trump
ORLANDO, Fla. — Anticipation for Donald Trump’s Sunday speech was palpable at CPAC in Orlando on Saturday, as speakers invoked the ex-president’s name and policies in their remarks and attendees were hopeful he’d shed light on his political future.
The former president, who has mostly kept quiet since leaving office last month for his Palm Beach resort, was top of mind for speakers at the conservative conference Saturday.
“The idea that you can cancel Donald Trump is absurd,” said former ambassador Robert Lighthizer.
Ric Grennell, a former Trump-appointed ambassador to Germany who later served as the acting director of national intelligence, invoked Trump’s agenda in his remarks.
“The doctrine of ‘America First’ is here to stay,” he said.
Trump will close out the conference with a speech on Sunday afternoon.
Mexican leader to urge program
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Saturday he will propose a Bracero-style immigrant labor program to U.S. President Joe Biden during a video call between the two leaders planned for Monday.
The Bracero program allowed Mexicans to temporarily work in the United States to fill labor shortages during World War II and afterward. López Obrador said the U.S. economy needs Mexican workers because of “their strength, their youth.”
He suggested he wants permission for 600,000 to 800,000 Mexican and Central American immigrants to work legally in the United States every year.
“You [Americans] are going to need Mexican and Central American workers to produce, to grow,” López Obrador said of what he plans to tell Biden.
Nigeria says abductees are back
LAGOS, Nigeria — Students, teachers and relatives abducted two weeks ago from a school in northern Nigeria have been freed.
The students, teachers and family members were abducted Feb. 17 by gunmen who invaded the Government Science College Kagara.
Niger State Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello said he received 24 students, six staff and eight relatives on Saturday after they were released early in the morning.
This number released differed from the 42 people that the governor had originally said were kidnapped by the attackers, indicating some may still be missing. The discrepancy was not explained.
Capt. Moore buried with honors
LONDON — Church bells rang out and a World War II-era plane flew Saturday over the funeral service of Capt. Tom Moore to honor of the veteran who single-handedly raised millions of pounds for Britain’s health workers by walking laps in his backyard.
Soldiers performed ceremonial duties at the service for the 100-year-old Moore, whose charity walk inspired the nation and raised almost 33 million pounds ($46 million) for Britain’s National Health Service last year. Capt. Tom, as he became known, died Feb. 2 in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.
— From wire reports