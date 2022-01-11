Insurers will cover at-home rapid tests

WASHINGTON — Private insurers will be required to cover the cost of up to eight at-home COVID rapid tests per person per month, the Biden administration said Monday, as the country continued to battle record levels of newly reported cases fueled by the omicron variant.

The plan, announced by the Department of Health and Human Services, will take effect Saturday and applies to all at-home tests approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Consumers may purchase the tests online or in person at a pharmacy or store, and the cost will be covered upfront or be eligible for reimbursement after the fact, HHS said in an announcement.

U.S. providing $308M in aid to Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — The United States on Tuesday announced $308 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, offering new aid to the country as it edges toward a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban takeover nearly five months ago.