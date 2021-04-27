Hawaii Gov. David Ige hasn’t indicated his plans for the bill, which would not make the day a state holiday.

110 ancient tombs unearthed in Egypt

CAIRO — Egyptian archeologists unearthed 110 burial tombs at an ancient site in a Nile Delta province, the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said Tuesday.

The graves, some of which have human remains inside, were found at the Koum el-Khulgan archeological site in Dakahlia province, about 93 miles northeast of Cairo, the ministry said.

They include 68 oval-shaped tombs dating back to the Predynastic Period that spanned from 6000 to 3150 B.C., the ministry said.

The discovery is the latest in a series of archaeological discoveries in recent years for which Egypt has sought publicity in the hopes of reviving its tourism sector.

Wildfire plane might join COVID-19 battle

DENVER — As Western states prepare for this year’s wildfire season, the world’s largest firefighting plane has been grounded and could be converted to help fight against another crisis: the COVID-19 pandemic.