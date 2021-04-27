Moscow court limits Navalny’s foundation
MOSCOW — A Moscow court on Tuesday restricted the activities of an organization founded by imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, pending a decision on whether the organization and Navalny’s offices across Russia should be outlawed as extremist groups.
The ruling on the Foundation for Fighting Corruption by the Moscow City Court was another step in the sweeping crackdown on Navalny, his allies and his political infrastructure.
The Moscow prosecutor’s office had petitioned the court to label the foundation and Navalny’s network of regional offices as extremist groups, which would effectively outlaw their activities.
If the court grants the request, it would be a crippling blow to the beleaguered team of Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic. Navalny has been behind bars since January.
Juneteenth bill goes to Hawaii governor
HONOLULU — Hawaii was poised to become the 49th state to recognize Juneteenth after its House and Senate passed legislation designating June 19 as a day to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.
If Hawaii’s governor signs the bill, South Dakota would be the only state to not recognize the day as either a state holiday or a day of observance. South Dakota’s Senate passed a measure earlier this year that would observe the day, but the bill didn’t make it through the House.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige hasn’t indicated his plans for the bill, which would not make the day a state holiday.
110 ancient tombs unearthed in Egypt
CAIRO — Egyptian archeologists unearthed 110 burial tombs at an ancient site in a Nile Delta province, the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said Tuesday.
The graves, some of which have human remains inside, were found at the Koum el-Khulgan archeological site in Dakahlia province, about 93 miles northeast of Cairo, the ministry said.
They include 68 oval-shaped tombs dating back to the Predynastic Period that spanned from 6000 to 3150 B.C., the ministry said.
The discovery is the latest in a series of archaeological discoveries in recent years for which Egypt has sought publicity in the hopes of reviving its tourism sector.
Wildfire plane might join COVID-19 battle
DENVER — As Western states prepare for this year’s wildfire season, the world’s largest firefighting plane has been grounded and could be converted to help fight against another crisis: the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tens of millions of dollars went into upgrading the Global SuperTanker and its technology, with the revenue coming mostly from contracts with the U.S. government and California, but it did not produce enough profit to continue funding the tanker, said Roger Miller, who is managing director at Alterna Capital Partners LLC, the investment company that owns the plane.
Alterna’s decision to ground the SuperTanker was made on April 19, according to the firm, which had funded the plane’s operations and upgrades since 2016. Since the announcement, the Connecticut-based firm has received several offers to buy the SuperTanker and turn it into a freight carrier aircraft, Miller said.
“The COVID crisis has led to a huge boom in the aircraft freighter market flying around [personal protective equipment], flying around vaccines, just all the stuff that you can’t afford to put on a ship and wait 45 days to get,” Miller said.
— From wire reports