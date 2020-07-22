Loophole closed in which U.S. woman fled U.K. after crash
LONDON — The United States and Britain have agreed to “new arrangements” surrounding immunity agreements that allowed the wife of a U.S. official to leave Britain after being involved in a fatal traffic accident.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Wednesday that the new rules have “closed the anomaly that led to the denial of justice in the heartbreaking case of Harry Dunn.”
In August, Dunn, 19, was killed when his motorcycle was struck by a car driven by Anne Sacoolas, police said.
Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. official accredited as a diplomat, admitted she was driving on the wrong side of the road when she collided with Dunn. She fled to the United States, despite having told British police that she had no plans to return home. U.S. officials said she had diplomatic immunity.
At the time of the incident, Sacoolas was living with her husband near Royal Air Force Croughton, a station operated by the U.S. Air Force.
The announcement came a day after the issue was raised with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his trip to London.
Judge won’t order release of 300 in ICE detention centers
HOUSTON — A federal judge on Wednesday declined to order the release of roughly 300 migrant parents and children held in U.S. family detention centers despite what he called immigration authorities’ shortcomings in controlling the coronavirus.
Lawyers for the families had asked U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg to issue a preliminary injunction forcing the release of the families because they fear being infected by the coronavirus.
More than 3,700 cases of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities.
Boasberg said ICE had demonstrated that it was adopting guidance to provide masks, disinfect surfaces, and isolate anyone who had come into contact with an infected person, though he said the agency “continues to fall short of full compliance with its policies in practice.”
Rights groups adding new census order to court case
ORLANDO, Fla. — Civil rights groups on Wednesday gave notice in court of their intent to squelch an effort by President Donald Trump to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being included in the head count as congressional districts are redrawn.
Civil rights groups already challenging an order Trump issued last year directing the U.S. Census Bureau to gather citizenship data from administrative records made a request in federal court to expand their complaint to include the new directive Trump issued Tuesday.
A federal judge in Maryland on Wednesday granted the civil rights groups’ request during a hearing held by telephone.
In Alabama, state officials and Republican U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks are suing the Census Bureau to exclude people who are in the country illegally from being counted when determining congressional seats for each state.
A federal judge in that case on Tuesday asked attorneys to file briefs on the impact that Trump’s new order would have on the case.
Kuwaiti ruler coming to U.S. for extra medical treatment
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Kuwait’s 91-year-old ruling emir will travel to the United States on Thursday morning to seek further medical care after recently undergoing surgery, its state-run news agency has reported.
Kuwait has yet to elaborate on what required Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah to seek a previously unannounced medical treatment beginning Saturday and surgery on Sunday.
However, the sheikh’s sudden surgery could inspire a renewed power struggle within Kuwait’s ruling family.
The state-run KUNA news agency quoted a statement from the country’s royal court saying Sheikh Sabah would leave “based on advice from the medical team treating His Highness to complete his treatment after a successful surgical procedure.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.