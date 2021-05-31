The video shows three people getting out of the vehicle, one gripping a handgun, while the other two carried what police described as assault-style rifles.

The gunmen sprayed bullets into the crowd, even though police said the assailants had specific targets in mind. Police said some in the crowd returned fire.

U.N. nuclear watchdog says restrictions imposed by Iran are worse than reported

VIENNA — The United Nations’ atomic watchdog hasn’t been able to access data important to monitoring Iran’s nuclear program since late February, when the Islamic Republic started restricting international inspections of its facilities, the agency said Monday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported in a confidential document distributed to member countries and seen by The Associated Press that it had “not had access to the data from its online enrichment monitors and electronic seals, or had access to the measurement recordings registered by its installed measurement devices,” since Feb. 23.

While the IAEA and Iran earlier acknowledged the restrictions limited access to surveillance cameras at Iranian facilities, Monday’s report indicated they went much further.