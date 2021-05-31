Climate negotiators from around world grumble at conditions as talks start up
BERLIN — Officials from around the globe began three weeks of grueling climate talks Monday that will involve grappling with a number of political issues without the benefit of face-to-face meetings, due to pandemic restrictions.
The U.N. climate office in Bonn has designed a schedule of virtual sessions that will see negotiators share the burden of joining meetings before dawn, during the afternoon or late at night — depending on their respective time zones.
“This is not ideal at all,” said Marianne Karlsen, who chairs one of the two international bodies holding talks. “We wanted to have all these interactions that we have when we are in an in-person setting, but we do not have any other options.”
Miami authorities say banquet hall attack has spread terror, grief into communities
A manhunt continued into Memorial Day for three masked suspects who opened fire early Sunday outside a Miami banquet hall, killing two men and wounding 21 others, in a shooting authorities said had spread terror and grief through their communities.
On Monday, police released a snippet from surveillance video that showed a white SUV driving into an alley at the strip mall site of the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade, near Hialeah.
The video shows three people getting out of the vehicle, one gripping a handgun, while the other two carried what police described as assault-style rifles.
The gunmen sprayed bullets into the crowd, even though police said the assailants had specific targets in mind. Police said some in the crowd returned fire.
U.N. nuclear watchdog says restrictions imposed by Iran are worse than reported
VIENNA — The United Nations’ atomic watchdog hasn’t been able to access data important to monitoring Iran’s nuclear program since late February, when the Islamic Republic started restricting international inspections of its facilities, the agency said Monday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency reported in a confidential document distributed to member countries and seen by The Associated Press that it had “not had access to the data from its online enrichment monitors and electronic seals, or had access to the measurement recordings registered by its installed measurement devices,” since Feb. 23.
While the IAEA and Iran earlier acknowledged the restrictions limited access to surveillance cameras at Iranian facilities, Monday’s report indicated they went much further.
The IAEA acknowledged it could provide only an estimate of Iran’s overall nuclear stockpile as it continues to enrich uranium at its highest level ever.
Navalny complains to court that prison harassment has reached point of torture
MOSCOW — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny asked a court Monday to halt the hourly nighttime checks he has been subjected to in his penal camp.
Speaking to the court in a videolink from prison, Navalny said that he had done nothing that would warrant the authorities’ decision to designate him as a flight risk that has resulted in checks.
“I just want them to stop coming to me and waking me up at nighttime,” he told the judge in remarks that were broadcast by the independent Dozhd TV. “What did I do? Did I climb the fence? Did I dig up an underpass? Or was I wringing a pistol from someone? Just explain why they named me a flight risk!”
He argued that the hourly night checks “effectively amount to torture,” telling the judge that “you would go mad in a week” if subjected to such regular wakeups.
The court later adjourned the hearing until Wednesday.
— From wire reports