Russian ransomware gang offline; cause not clear
WASHINGTON — The Russia-based criminal syndicate behind a devastating series of recent ransomware attacks was offline on Tuesday, but cybersecurity experts said that it was premature to speculate why and that there was no indication of a law enforcement takedown.
REvil was responsible for the Memorial Day ransomware attack on the meat processor JBS and the supply-chain attack this month targeting the software company Kaseya that crippled well over 1,000 businesses globally.
President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on a call Friday that he needed to rein in attacks from Russia-based groups, but there were no immediate or public signs that the government had anything to do with REvil appearing offline.
Death toll at 92 in blaze at Iraqi hospital COVID ward
NASIRIYAH, Iraq — The death toll from a fire that swept through a hospital coronavirus ward climbed to 92 on Tuesday, Iraq’s state news agency reported, as anguished relatives buried their loved ones and lashed out at the government over the country’s second such disaster in less than three months.
Health officials said scores of others were injured in the blaze that erupted Monday at al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in Nasiriyah. The tragedy cast a spotlight on what many have decried as widespread negligence and mismanagement in Iraq’s hospitals after decades of war and sanctions.
Thousands of firefighters battle big blazes in West
BLY, Ore. — An army of firefighters labored in hot, dry and windy weather Tuesday to contain fires chewing through wilderness and burning homes across drought-stricken Western states already sweltering in the second heat wave of the year.
More than 14,000 firefighters and support personnel were attacking fires covering close to a million acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
The largest fire in the United States was incinerating huge swaths of the Fremont-Winema National Forest in southern Oregon. The week-old Bootleg Fire had ravaged about 316 square miles by Tuesday morning, threatening about 2,000 homes and destroying more than 20 others.
Italy to ban mammoth cruise ships from Venice
ROME — Declaring Venice’s waterways a “national monument,” Italy is banning mammoth cruise liners from sailing into the lagoon city, which risked being declared an imperiled world heritage site by the United Nations later this month.
Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said the ban was urgently adopted at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday and will take effect Aug. 1. It applies to the lagoon basin near St. Mark’s Square and the Giudecca Canal, which is a major marine artery in Venice.
Franceschini said the government decided to act fast “to avoid the concrete risk” that the U.N. culture agency UNESCO would add Venice to its list of “world heritage in danger” after it begins meeting later this week in Beijing.
There was no immediate comment from the U.N. cultural agency.
— From wire reports