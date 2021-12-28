Cuomo won’t face charges in N.Y. county
NEW YORK — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t face criminal charges stemming from allegations from two women — including a state trooper — that he planted unwanted kisses on their cheeks, a suburban prosecutor said Tuesday. It’s the latest in a series of decisions about whether a raft of sexual assault and harassment claims against Cuomo will end up in criminal court.
Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that while there was evidence to conclude the conduct the women described did occur, she couldn’t bring criminal cases over it.
“In both instances, my office has determined that, although the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York,” Rocah said in a statement.
Cuomo had no immediate comment on the decision. The Democrat has denied sexually harassing anyone or touching anyone inappropriately and has said he doesn’t recall touching the trooper.
Judge : COVID may disrupt Maxwell trial
NEW YORK — The jury weighing Ghislaine Maxwell’s fate said Tuesday they were “making progress” at the end of the fourth full day of deliberations at the closely watched sex trafficking trial where a judge expressed concern New York City’s coronavirus surge could derail proceedings.
Judge Alison J. Nathan granted jurors’ request to leave at 5 p.m. but told them they were expected to work toward a verdict the rest of the week, if needed. Earlier Tuesday, Nathan told lawyers out of the presence of the jury that the “astronomical spike” in the number of coronavirus cases necessitated jurors working longer hours.
“We now face a high and escalating risk that jurors and trial participants may need to quarantine,” Nathan said.
During the first week of deliberations, the jury stopped at 5 p.m., but Nathan told jurors late Monday that they should be prepared to stay until at least 6 p.m. moving forward. Despite that, the judge agreed to release them early after they assured her, in a note: “Our deliberations are moving along and we are making progress.”
Fueled by the omicron variant, coronavirus cases in the city have rocketed from an average of about 3,400 a day in the week that ended Dec. 12 to 22,000 in the week that ended Sunday.
Alleged Proud Boys Jan. 6 defense rejected
A federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss an indictment charging four alleged leaders of the far-right Proud Boys with conspiring to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly rejected defense attorneys’ arguments that the four men — Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Charles Donohoe — are charged with conduct that is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech.
Kelly said the defendants had many nonviolent ways to express their opinions about the 2020 presidential election.
Nordean, Biggs, Rehl and Donohoe were indicted in March on charges including conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding.
Hong Kong arrests journalists for sedition
HONG KONG — Hong Kong police say they have arrested six current and former staff members of an online media company for conspiracy to publish a seditious publication.
The arrests happened early Wednesday and searches of their residences were underway, police said.
Police did not identify them but online outlet Stand News posted a video on Facebook of police officers at the home of a deputy editor to investigate the alleged crime.
The arrests come as authorities crack down on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Police charged former newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai with sedition on Tuesday. His Apple Daily newspaper shut down after its assets were frozen.
