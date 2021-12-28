Judge Alison J. Nathan granted jurors’ request to leave at 5 p.m. but told them they were expected to work toward a verdict the rest of the week, if needed. Earlier Tuesday, Nathan told lawyers out of the presence of the jury that the “astronomical spike” in the number of coronavirus cases necessitated jurors working longer hours.

“We now face a high and escalating risk that jurors and trial participants may need to quarantine,” Nathan said.

During the first week of deliberations, the jury stopped at 5 p.m., but Nathan told jurors late Monday that they should be prepared to stay until at least 6 p.m. moving forward. Despite that, the judge agreed to release them early after they assured her, in a note: “Our deliberations are moving along and we are making progress.”

Fueled by the omicron variant, coronavirus cases in the city have rocketed from an average of about 3,400 a day in the week that ended Dec. 12 to 22,000 in the week that ended Sunday.

