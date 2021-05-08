Four killed in shooting, fire in Baltimore

WOODLAWN, Md. — Four people were killed and at least one was injured in a shooting and fire early Saturday morning in Maryland, according to authorities, who said the suspect was shot by police and was among the dead.

Authorities said it was not immediately clear what led to the violence on a residential street in suburban Baltimore, and they did not immediately identify the suspect or the victims.

Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers responded to reports of both a fire and active shooter in the neighborhood in Woodlawn, west of Baltimore, around 6:40 a.m.

Jill Biden give thanks to military spouses

DENVER — First lady Jill Biden extended her gratitude to military spouses for their service at an Army base in Colorado.