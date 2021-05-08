Four killed in shooting, fire in Baltimore
WOODLAWN, Md. — Four people were killed and at least one was injured in a shooting and fire early Saturday morning in Maryland, according to authorities, who said the suspect was shot by police and was among the dead.
Authorities said it was not immediately clear what led to the violence on a residential street in suburban Baltimore, and they did not immediately identify the suspect or the victims.
Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers responded to reports of both a fire and active shooter in the neighborhood in Woodlawn, west of Baltimore, around 6:40 a.m.
Jill Biden give thanks to military spouses
DENVER — First lady Jill Biden extended her gratitude to military spouses for their service at an Army base in Colorado.
Biden spoke at Fort Carson military base near Colorado Springs at an event hosted by the United Service Organization Spouse Connection ahead of Military Spouse Appreciation Day on Friday. The USO is a nonprofit established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt before World War II that provides domestic and overseas help to service members and their families.
“Thank you for your service. Thank you for all that you’ve done for our nation. And for me as well, as a military mom and a military daughter,” Biden said.
Federal indictments gratify Floyd’s kin
HOUSTON — George Floyd’s brother and nephew expressed gratitude Saturday after a federal grand jury indicted the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in his death.
The three-count indictment unsealed Friday “put a smile on our faces” and “holds these guys to accountability,” said Rodney Floyd, Floyd’s brother.
Brandon Williams, Floyd’s nephew, said the indictment “gives us hope. ... No family should have to go through what we went through.”
Seven killed in French Alps avalanches
PARIS — Seven people died Saturday in two separate avalanches in the Savoie region of the French Alps, according to local authorities.
The prefecture of Savoie said an avalanche took place around noon in the area of Valloire ski station, killing four hikers between the ages of 42 and 76. Three people were killed in a second avalanche in the afternoon on Mont Pourri, according to the prefecture.
Neanderthal cache is found near Rome
ROME — Italian archaeologists have uncovered the fossilized remains of nine Neanderthals in a cave near Rome, shedding new light on how the Italian peninsula was populated and under what environmental conditions.
The Italian Culture Ministry announced the discovery Saturday. The fossilized bones include skulls, skull fragments, two teeth and other bone fragments. The oldest remains date from between 100,000 and 90,000 years ago.
Maldives blames Islamists in attack
MALE, Maldives — A top official in the Maldives said Saturday that Islamic extremists were responsible for an explosion that critically wounded former President Mohamed Nasheed last week, as police said they arrested two of four suspects.
Hospital officials said Saturday that Nasheed, 53, was conscious and no longer needed breathing support, but remains in intensive care. Prosecutor Hussain Shameem told reporters that investigators still don’t know which extremist group was behind Thursday’s attack.
