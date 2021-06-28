Trump firm lawyers meet with prosecutors concerning probe
NEW YORK — Lawyers for the Trump Organization met again Monday with prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in a last bid to forestall a potential indictment arising from a long-running investigation into the former president’s company.
Trump Organization lawyer Ron Fischetti told The Associated Press the meeting came as a grand jury nears a vote on an indictment this week following a more than two-year investigation into Trump’s business affairs.
He said prosecutors have told him Trump himself will not be charged at this time — “at least not with what’s coming down this week” — but added the investigation is continuing.
“There is no indictment coming down this week against the former president,” Fischetti said in a telephone interview Monday. “I can’t say he’s out of the woods yet completely.”
The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment. Investigators have scrutinized Trump’s tax records, subpoenaed documents and questioned witnesses, including Trump insiders and company executives.
Houston police chief apologizes for ‘murder’ of suspect in 1977
HOUSTON — Houston Police Chief Troy Finner has publicly apologized to the family of a man killed by six officers more than four decades ago, calling it a “straight-up murder.”
Joe Campos Torres was a Mexican-American Vietnam War veteran who was beaten to death by Houston police officers in 1977. At a ceremony Sunday, Finner gave a formal apology to Torres’ relatives and promised to work with the family to build a monument in Torres’ name.
“I am the chief of police, but I am a son of Houston, and what people need to understand is if you cannot see and feel 44 years of pain and suffering of this family, you are not human,” Finner said.
The apology to Torres’ family came amid calls for police reform following the 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Torres, 23, had been arrested on a disorderly conduct charge. The officers beat him for hours, then took him to Buffalo Bayou, where they beat him again and dumped his body in the water, the Houston Chronicle reported.
Two of the six officers were later convicted of misdemeanor negligent homicide, fined $1 and sentenced to probation.
Biden to skip Olympics, but U.S. will send a delegation
President Joe Biden will not attend the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.
“He will certainly be rooting for the athletes,” she added. “We will have a delegation from the United States as we have historically had.”
The White House is looking into the feasibility of first lady Jill Biden leading the U.S. delegation to the games, scheduled to open July 23, said Michael LaRosa, her press secretary.
Coronavirus cases have been rising in Tokyo ahead of the Olympics, since Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga lifted a state of emergency imposed to curb infections. That’s led to concern about visiting athletes and tourists for the games.
About 58% of Japanese readers surveyed by the newspaper Mainichi said they oppose the Olympics, according to a poll published Monday. The Japanese imperial household has said that even Emperor Naruhito has concerns the games may spread the virus.
Memorial dedicated to 5 who died in Md. newspaper attack
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A memorial in remembrance of the five people who died in a mass shooting at a Maryland newspaper was dedicated on Monday, the third anniversary of the attack.
A memorial titled “Guardians of the First Amendment” was dedicated at the event. It includes five pillars to represent the five lives lost in the shooting. Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters died in the attack.
The memorial includes a rounded brick edifice, which will hold a panel showing the First Amendment.
Gunman Jarrod Ramos pleaded guilty to all 23 counts against him in October 2019, but he says he’s not criminally responsible due to mental illness. A jury has recently been selected to determine whether Ramos should be sentenced to prison or committed to a maximum-security psychiatric hospital.
— From wire reports