Fatal school shooting in N.C.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after one student was fatally shot at a North Carolina high school, officials said.
Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson, fighting back tears, told a news conference that Mount Tabor High School went into immediate lockdown as emergency responders, sheriff’s deputies and police officers arrived just after noon to search for the suspect, who she said was believed to be a student at the school.
The injured student was taken to a local hospital, where he died, Thompson said. No other details were immediately available.
Nigerian students abducted
LAGOS, Nigeria — Gunmen abducted 73 students in yet another school attack in northwestern Nigeria on Wednesday, police said, prompting authorities to close all primary and secondary schools across Zamfara state.
The new kidnappings came just days after three other groups of hostages were freed when large ransom payments were reportedly made, raising hopes that other captives might soon be freed, too.
Attackers descended upon the Government Day Secondary School in the remote village of Kaya around noon Wednesday, local resident Yusuf Mohammed told The Associated Press. More than 1,000 students have been kidnapped from schools in northern Nigeria since December.
U.S. housing plan revealed
WASHINGTON — White House officials are outlining plans to build and restore more than 2 million homes, a response to the volcanic rise in housing prices over the past year.
The White House Council of Economic Advisers on Wednesday posted on its blog a detailed analysis of the affordability problem and the administration’s plans to relieve it.
Biden’s economics team intends to deliver 100,000 affordable housing units over three years through a series of administrative changes. It will increase mortgage availability through Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae for manufactured houses and buildings with two to four units.
The government also intends to make it easier for would-be owners and nonprofits to buy homes that failed to sell in foreclosure auctions, as well as expand outreach to local governments and nonprofits to buy federally held homes.
Weather slows Calif. wildfire
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Favorable weather helped firefighters trying to save communities on the south end of Lake Tahoe from an approaching wildfire, but officials warned Wednesday that stiff winds and dry conditions mean that homes in the California-Nevada alpine region are still in danger.
The Caldor Fire remained roughly 3 miles south of the recently evacuated city of South Lake Tahoe, moving northeast toward the California-Nevada state line, said Henry Herrera, a battalion chief for the agency, which is also known as Cal Fire.
“We’re still not out of the woods. The fire is still moving,” he said.
The Caldor Fire has been burning toward Lake Tahoe from the southwest along California Highway 50. The fire has destroyed at least 700 homes and other structures and scorched nearly 320 square miles since breaking out Aug. 14.
