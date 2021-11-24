Nearly all federal workers, military receive vaccine
Ninety-two percent of federal employees and military personnel have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, while nearly 5% have asked for exemptions on religious or medical grounds, the White House said Wednesday.
Among civil servants, vaccination percentages range from 86.1% at the Agriculture Department to 97.8% at the Agency for International Development. Percentages of employees asking for exemptions also vary, from 10.2% at the Department of Veterans Affairs to 1.3% at AID and the State Department.
At the largest federal agency, the Defense Department, 93.4% of military and federal personnel combined have received at least one vaccination dose, while 5.5% have asked for exemptions.
Figures from the Office of Management and Budget formed the most complete accounting to date of compliance with a requirement that federal employees be fully vaccinated as of Nov. 22. Deadlines for uniformed military personnel vary by service.
Judge convicts two in recent protests in Rotterdam
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A judge convicted a man and a woman Wednesday of involvement in rioting in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam last week and sentenced both to prison terms, prosecutors said.
A demonstration against government coronavirus restrictions degenerated into violence Friday night, with police at one stage firing at rampaging rioters. Five people were hit by bullets during the riots and an investigation is underway to establish if they were shot by police.
A 26-year-old woman accused of throwing rocks at police cars was handed a five-month prison sentence, with two of the months suspended, and ordered to pay 1,000 euros ($1,120) for damage she caused, the Rotterdam public prosecutor’s office said in a tweet. A 29-year-old man also was given a five-month sentence with two of the months suspended for his involvement in the rioting.
U.S. invitation of Taiwan to summit angers China
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has invited Taiwan to its Summit for Democracy next month, the State Department announced, prompting sharp criticism from China, which considers the self-ruled island as its territory.
The summit is aimed at gathering government, civil society and private sector leaders to work together on fighting authoritarianism and global corruption and defending human rights. The invitation list features 110 countries, including Taiwan, but does not include China or Russia.
Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said Wednesday “we firmly oppose any form of official contacts between the U.S. and the Chinese region of Taiwan.”
Army officer who reported prisoner abuses dies at 42
NEWBERRY, Mich. — A former Army officer and Detroit native who reported in 2005 that military prisoners in the Middle East were being beaten and abused by U.S. soldiers has died.
Major Ian Fishback of Newberry died suddenly Nov. 19, according to his obituary from the Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry. He was 42. No cause of death was listed. Fishback’s family says he died in an adult foster care facility in Michigan, The New York Times reported Tuesday.
Fishback wrote about the abuses in a letter to top aides of Sens. John McCain of Arizona and John Warner of Virginia, according to the newspaper. The allegations of abuse eventually led the U.S. Senate to approve anti-torture legislation in 2005.
British lawmakers upset by infant ban in Parliament
LONDON — Several British politicians demanded a change in parliamentary rules on Wednesday after a lawmaker was told she couldn’t bring her 3-month-old baby into the House of Commons.
Labour Party legislator Stella Creasy said she had received a letter from Commons authorities after she took her infant son Pip to a debate. She said she had previously taken Pip and her older daughter to Parliament without problems, but had been told the rules had changed in September.
— From wire reports