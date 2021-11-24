A demonstration against government coronavirus restrictions degenerated into violence Friday night, with police at one stage firing at rampaging rioters. Five people were hit by bullets during the riots and an investigation is underway to establish if they were shot by police.

A 26-year-old woman accused of throwing rocks at police cars was handed a five-month prison sentence, with two of the months suspended, and ordered to pay 1,000 euros ($1,120) for damage she caused, the Rotterdam public prosecutor’s office said in a tweet. A 29-year-old man also was given a five-month sentence with two of the months suspended for his involvement in the rioting.

U.S. invitation of Taiwan to summit angers China

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has invited Taiwan to its Summit for Democracy next month, the State Department announced, prompting sharp criticism from China, which considers the self-ruled island as its territory.

The summit is aimed at gathering government, civil society and private sector leaders to work together on fighting authoritarianism and global corruption and defending human rights. The invitation list features 110 countries, including Taiwan, but does not include China or Russia.