Israeli officer punished for violence against protesters in West Bank

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military on Sunday said it has reprimanded an officer who was found to have used excessive force against protesters in the occupied West Bank, including pushing a 65-year-old Israeli peace activist to the ground.

The army said the officer, a major, had deviated from “the professional norms and standards” expected of him. It said he could not be promoted or attend a commander’s course for the next three years.

The officer was punished in connection to a pair of incidents, the army said. Among them was a Sept. 17 demonstration in the southern West Bank in which an Israeli activist was shoved to the ground and suffered a serious injury to his eye socket. The activists had come to deliver water to Palestinian villages in the parched area.

In the second incident, it said the officer had improperly pushed a Palestinian while forces were confronting stone-throwers.