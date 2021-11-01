Meta said it was a classic example of a “troll farm,” which it defined as attempts “to corrupt or manipulate public discourse by using fake accounts to ... mislead people about who’s behind them.”

The firm said the network of accounts was launched after mass protests against the government in 2018. The accounts sought both to denigrate members of the opposition, and praise the government. Some of the accounts purported to be students from a Nicaraguan university that was an epicenter of the protests.

Nicaragua is set to hold elections on Nov. 7 in which Ortega is seeking a fourth consecutive term. But those elections have been rendered almost moot by the government’s arrests of critics and seven potential challengers.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene violates House mask rule again

WASHINGTON — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., faced four more fines Monday for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor and has racked up at least $15,500 in fines for violating the pandemic-dictacted rule.