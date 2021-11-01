Durst indicted on murder charge in 1982 death of wife
NEW YORK — Millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst was indicted Monday on a murder charge in the death of his first wife, Kathie Durst, who disappeared nearly four decades ago, prosecutors said.
The second-degree murder indictment in the New York City suburbs comes weeks after an investigator in the case filed a criminal complaint against Durst, 78, who was recently sentenced to life in prison in California for killing a confidante who helped him cover up the slaying.
Durst was transferred to a state prison medical unit last week less than two weeks after being hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19 following sentencing in the Los Angeles case.
Kathie Durst’s 1982 disappearance garnered renewed public interest after HBO aired a documentary in 2015 in which the eccentric heir appeared to admit killing people, stepping off camera and muttering to himself on a live microphone: “Killed them all, of course.”
At least 3 people dead after high rise in Nigeria collapses
LAGOS, Nigeria — A 21-story apartment building under construction collapsed in an upscale area of Nigeria’s largest city, killing at least three people and leaving dozens more missing, officials and witnesses said on Monday.
Lagos Police Commissioner Hakeem Odumosu confirmed the deaths, but added that three survivors had been pulled from the rubble in Ikoyi by Monday evening. Officials arriving at the scene were confronted by crowds of people venting their anger that rescue efforts started several hours after the collapse.
Construction worker Eric Tetteh said that he and his brother had managed to escape. But he estimated that more than 100 people were inside the building at the time it crumbled into a pile of debris.
Workers said the high rise apartment building had been under construction for about two years, and it was not immediately known what had caused the collapse.
However, such incidents are relatively common in Lagos because enforcement of building code regulations is weak.
Facebook cancels accounts tied to Nicaragua government
MEXICO CITY — Meta Platforms, the company that runs Facebook, said Monday it has canceled 937 accounts linked to the government of Nicaragua and the Sandinista party of President Daniel Ortega.
Meta said it also removed 140 deceptive pages, 24 groups and 363 Instagram accounts for violating the company’s policy against “coordinated inauthentic behavior on behalf of a foreign or government entity.”
Meta said it was a classic example of a “troll farm,” which it defined as attempts “to corrupt or manipulate public discourse by using fake accounts to ... mislead people about who’s behind them.”
The firm said the network of accounts was launched after mass protests against the government in 2018. The accounts sought both to denigrate members of the opposition, and praise the government. Some of the accounts purported to be students from a Nicaraguan university that was an epicenter of the protests.
Nicaragua is set to hold elections on Nov. 7 in which Ortega is seeking a fourth consecutive term. But those elections have been rendered almost moot by the government’s arrests of critics and seven potential challengers.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene violates House mask rule again
WASHINGTON — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., faced four more fines Monday for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor and has racked up at least $15,500 in fines for violating the pandemic-dictacted rule.
Greene has been cited at least seven times for breaking the House rule, which was established in January. Members are fined $500 for their first offense and $2,500 for each subsequent offense. The fines are deducted from their congressional pay of $174,000 annually.
According to a Monday news release from the House Ethics Committee, Greene was disciplined four times in late September for failing to wear a mask. The committee had previously made public three earlier occasions in which Greene was fined for breaking the same rule — another time in September, once in August, and a first offense in May.
— From wire reports