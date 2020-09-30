Netanyahu’s allies say the protests help him by shoring up his base, and the legislation is necessary to contain infections and justify limitations on prayer gatherings during a virus lockdown.

Previously the demonstrations had been shielded from lockdown limits under free-speech provisions. The amended law restricts participation in demonstrations to within about a half-mile of a person’s home, and allows the government to restrict the number of participants.

Iraq urging U.S. to rethink closing Baghdad mission

BAGHDAD — The Iraqi foreign minister on Wednesday said his country hopes the U.S. will reconsider its decision to close its diplomatic mission in Baghdad, as a group of ambassadors expressed their willingness to help Iraq tackle security challenges.

Fuad Hussein spoke at a news conference during a heated week brought by the U.S. warning that it was taking measures to close its embassy in Baghdad.

The U.S. said it would be closed unless the Iraqi government took action to stop frequent rocket and improvised explosive device attacks by Iranian-backed militias and rogue armed elements against the American presence in the country.