Republicans lose a bid to curb Wis. ballot counting
MADISON, Wis. — A federal appeals court on Wednesday declined a request by Republicans to suspend a ruling that will allow absentee ballots to be counted for six days after the election in the presidential battleground state.
The Republican National Committee, state Republican Party and GOP-controlled Legislature asked the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to keep its ruling on hold until the Wisconsin Supreme Court could address a separate question about whether the Legislature has standing to sue in the case.
Hours after the request was made, the court denied it with no comment. Keeping the ruling on hold would be in keeping with federal court precedent to “avoid sowing ‘voter confusion’ during an impending (or, here, ongoing) election,” attorneys for the Legislature had written.
Netanyahu is accused of suppressing crowd dissent
Israel’s parliament moved to squelch the mass demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reasoning that such an emergency measure was necessary to limit coronavirus infections.
The protests have drawn thousands of people weekly since late June, and critics of the premier have alleged that a law passed Wednesday empowering the government to sharply restrict demonstrations is intended to muzzle dissent.
Netanyahu’s allies say the protests help him by shoring up his base, and the legislation is necessary to contain infections and justify limitations on prayer gatherings during a virus lockdown.
Previously the demonstrations had been shielded from lockdown limits under free-speech provisions. The amended law restricts participation in demonstrations to within about a half-mile of a person’s home, and allows the government to restrict the number of participants.
Iraq urging U.S. to rethink closing Baghdad mission
BAGHDAD — The Iraqi foreign minister on Wednesday said his country hopes the U.S. will reconsider its decision to close its diplomatic mission in Baghdad, as a group of ambassadors expressed their willingness to help Iraq tackle security challenges.
Fuad Hussein spoke at a news conference during a heated week brought by the U.S. warning that it was taking measures to close its embassy in Baghdad.
The U.S. said it would be closed unless the Iraqi government took action to stop frequent rocket and improvised explosive device attacks by Iranian-backed militias and rogue armed elements against the American presence in the country.
Hussein called the threat to close the U.S. Embassy dangerous because “there is a possibility that the American withdrawal from Baghdad will lead to other [embassy] withdrawals.”
Portland mayor is seeking end to U.S. deputations
PORTLAND, Ore. — The mayor of Portland has asked U.S. officials to end the federal deputation of dozens of police officers in Oregon’s largest city as part of the response to ongoing protests in the city.
Mayor Ted Wheeler said late Tuesday that he had “asked the U.S. attorney’s office to withdraw the designation” that deputized the officers.
Deputizing the Portland officers gives federal prosecutors the option to charge anyone arrested by those officers with federal crimes, which often come with more severe penalties than the state crimes for which local police usually make arrests.
It also could allow law enforcement a way around Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt’s decision not to file state charges against hundreds of protesters who were arrested for lower-level and nonviolent offenses, a policy that has angered some in the law enforcement community.
