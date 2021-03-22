Mobile gunmen kill 137 in Niger
NIAMEY, Niger — Gunmen aboard motorcycles have attacked a series of villages near Niger’s troubled border with Mali, leaving at least 137 people dead in the deadliest violence to strike the African country in recent memory, the government announced Monday.
The latest village massacres come amid a dangerous escalation in attacks following the election of Niger’s new president, Mohamed Bazoum, several weeks ago.
Government spokesman Abdourahmane Zakaria confirmed the latest death toll, reading a government statement on national television’s Monday evening broadcast.
Jury selection continues in Floyd case
MINNEAPOLIS — A 14th juror was seated Monday for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death, leaving just one more to be selected before the proceedings against Derek Chauvin can begin.
The newest juror is a white social worker in her 20s who said she has talked with friends about police reform and that she thinks “there are things that should be changed.” But she also described police and their jobs as important, and said she is “always looking at every side of things.”
A total of 14 jurors will hear the case — 12 to deliberate and two alternates — but Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said a 15th juror will be selected just in case. Cahill told attorneys that up to 12 potential jurors will be questioned on Tuesday if necessary, so they should be prepared for a long day.
In interview, Pollard defends spying
JERUSALEM — Jonathan Pollard, an American who served a 30-year sentence for spying for Israel, defended his actions in his first interview since arriving in Israel late last year. He says America “stabbed Israel in the back” by withholding intelligence from its ally.
In excerpts from the interview with the daily Israel Hayom published Monday, Pollard describes his happiness at being a free man in Israel while expressing regret that he was not able to father children because of his incarceration.
Pollard, now 66, sold military secrets to Israel while working as a civilian intelligence analyst for the U.S. Navy in the 1980s. He was arrested in 1985 after trying unsuccessfully to gain asylum at the Israeli Embassy in Washington and pleaded guilty. The espionage affair embarrassed Israel and tarnished its relations with the United States for years.
“I know I crossed a line, but I had no choice,” he said, adding that the threats to Israel were serious.
Fire leaves many Rohingya homeless
COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh — A devastating fire raced through a sprawling Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh on Monday, destroying hundreds of shelters and leaving thousands homeless, officials and witnesses said.
The fire at Balukhali camp in the Cox’s Bazar district broke out in the late afternoon and spread quickly through at least four blocks, said Mohammad Shamsud Douza, additional commissioner of the government’s Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commission.
He said at least four units of firefighters were struggling to control the blaze due to its rapid spread.
No casualties were immediately reported, but deaths and injuries were feared. No details on the missing could be confirmed. Two Rohingya refugees told The Associated Press at the scene that the fire had spread very quickly and continued to rage into the night Monday.
