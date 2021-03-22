A total of 14 jurors will hear the case — 12 to deliberate and two alternates — but Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said a 15th juror will be selected just in case. Cahill told attorneys that up to 12 potential jurors will be questioned on Tuesday if necessary, so they should be prepared for a long day.

In interview, Pollard defends spying

JERUSALEM — Jonathan Pollard, an American who served a 30-year sentence for spying for Israel, defended his actions in his first interview since arriving in Israel late last year. He says America “stabbed Israel in the back” by withholding intelligence from its ally.

In excerpts from the interview with the daily Israel Hayom published Monday, Pollard describes his happiness at being a free man in Israel while expressing regret that he was not able to father children because of his incarceration.

Pollard, now 66, sold military secrets to Israel while working as a civilian intelligence analyst for the U.S. Navy in the 1980s. He was arrested in 1985 after trying unsuccessfully to gain asylum at the Israeli Embassy in Washington and pleaded guilty. The espionage affair embarrassed Israel and tarnished its relations with the United States for years.