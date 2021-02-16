Police in Myanmar file new charge against Suu Kyi
YANGON, Myanmar — Police in Myanmar filed a new charge against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, her lawyer said Tuesday, as the military authorities who seized power in a coup intensified their crackdown against their opponents.
Suu Kyi, who was detained in the Feb. 1 military takeover, already faced a charge of illegally possessing walkie-talkies — an apparent attempt to provide a legal veneer for her house arrest. The new charge accuses her of breaking a law that has been used to prosecute people who have violated coronavirus restrictions, lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told reporters after meeting with a judge in a court in the capital, Naypyitaw.
It carries a maximum punishment of three years in prison. However, changes to the Penal Code instituted by the junta last week could allow Suu Kyi to be detained indefinitely.
Hedge fund to purchase Tribune for $630 million
CHICAGO — The newspaper publisher Tribune has agreed to be sold to Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund known for cutting costs and eliminating newsroom jobs, in a deal valued at $630 million.
Tribune Publishing Co., which owns the Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News, the Baltimore Sun and other newspapers, said Tuesday it has agreed to sell its shares to Alden for $17.25 apiece, in cash. The deal hinges on securing the votes of biotech billionaire and Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong, who owns about 24% of Tribune Publishing, and shareholder Mason Slaine, a former media executive who owns about 8%, according to the Chicago Tribune.
The Baltimore Sun is not included in the deal. It will be sold to a nonprofit formed by businessman and philanthropist Stewart Bainum Jr. that will run the paper “for the benefit of the community,” the Sun wrote on Tuesday.
N. Korea tried to steal vaccine technology, South alleges
TOKYO — North Korea tried to hack into the servers of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer to steal coronavirus vaccine technology, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing the country’s intelligence officials.
Yonhap said lawmakers had been informed of the allegation by the National Intelligence Service at a regular closed-door hearing of the National Assembly’s intelligence committee. It was not clear when the hack occurred or if it was successful, and a Pfizer representative said she was not immediately able to comment.
Although it claims to be free of the virus, North Korea has requested coronavirus vaccines and is set to receive nearly two million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, according to the Gavi Alliance, part of the United Nations-backed Covax effort which aims to deliver vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable people.
Biden hopeful on reopening nation’s elementary schools
MILWAUKEE — President Joe Biden predicted Tuesday that most elementary schools will be open five days a week by the end of his first 100 days in office, but said it will be tougher for high schools to reopen at the same rate because of the risk of infection.
The comments, made during his CNN town hall in Milwaukee, mark his clearest statement yet on school reopenings. While Biden has made it a goal to reopen America’s schools, he’s faced growing questions about how he would define that, with school districts operating under a patchwork of different virtual and in-person learning arrangements nationwide.
“I said open a majority of schools in K through eighth grade, because they’re the easiest to open, the most needed to be open in terms of the impact on children and families having to stay home,” Biden said, clarifying his stance.
Asked when the nation would see kindergarten through eighth grades back to in-person learning five days a week, Biden said, “We’ll be close to that at the end of the first 100 days.” He said he expected many schools would push to stay open through the summer, but suggested reopening would take longer for high schools due to a higher risk of contagion among older students.
— From wire reports