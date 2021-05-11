Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case
DALLAS — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the National Rifle Association’s bankruptcy case, leaving the powerful gun-rights group to face a New York state lawsuit accusing the NRA of financial abuses and that aims to put it out of business.
The case was over whether the NRA should be allowed to incorporate in Texas instead of New York, where the state is suing in an effort to disband the group. Though headquartered in Virginia, the NRA was chartered as a nonprofit in New York in 1871 and is incorporated in the state.
Judge Harlin Hale said he was dismissing the case because he found the bankruptcy was not filed in good faith.
His decision followed 11 days of testimony and arguments. Lawyers for New York and the NRA’s former advertising agency grilled the group’s embattled top executive, Wayne LaPierre, who acknowledged putting the NRA into Chapter 11 bankruptcy without the knowledge or assent of most of its board and other top officers.
Lawyers for New York Attorney General Letitia James argued that the case was an attempt by NRA leadership to escape accountability for using the group’s coffers as their piggybank. But the NRA’s attorneys said it was a legitimate effort to avoid a political attack by the Democrat.
LaPierre testified that he kept the bankruptcy largely secret to prevent leaks from the group’s 76-member board, which is divided in its support for him.
The NRA declared bankruptcy in January, five months after James’ office sued seeking its dissolution following allegations that executives illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts and other questionable expenditures.
3 plead not guilty to hate crimes in slaying
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Three Georgia men pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges Tuesday in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was chased and shot after being spotted running in the white defendants’ neighborhood.
Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, as well as a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, entered their pleas before a U.S. magistrate judge.
Justice Department prosecutors said they plan to share the bulk of their evidence with defense attorneys within a week, and the rest in the next month, a sign they’re moving swiftly even with state murder charges still pending against the same defendants.
A Georgia judge has set a trial in the state’s case for October and will hear pretrial motions later this week.
The McMichaels armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck after he ran past their home on Feb. 23, 2020. Bryan joined the chase and took cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times at close range with a shotgun.
Wearing white masks and orange jail uniforms, all three defendants confirmed their pleas Tuesday to U.S. Magistrate Judge Benjamin Cheesbro.
It was the first time members of Arbery’s family sat in the same courtroom as the defendants, who during prior court hearings appeared by video conference from jail because of coronavirus precautions.
Party shooting suspect upset over no invite
The man suspected of fatally shooting six people before dying by suicide early Sunday morning at a Colorado Springs birthday party was identified by police as Teodoro Macias Jr.
Macias, 28, was angry that his girlfriend did not invite him to the party and responded by killing her and five adult relatives, police said at a Tuesday news conference.
“At the core of this horrendous act is domestic violence,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said.
Macias was dating Sandra Ibarra for about a year before he killed her, police said.
— From wire reports