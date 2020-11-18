U.S. formally drops charges against Mexican in drug case
NEW YORK — A U.S. judge Wednesday dropped federal drug-trafficking and corruption charges against former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda — a remarkable reversal a month after his arrest in Los Angeles.
The move, which was negotiated by U.S. and Mexican officials, clears the way for Cienfuegos’ release to Mexico, where authorities have committed to investigating him on evidence that U.S. prosecutors say is strong.
But Mexico has made no promise to put him on trial, and on Wednesday morning the country’s president expressed skepticism about the charges.
After building one of the highest-profile drug-trafficking cases in recent history, prosecutors said they requested the dismissal to maintain the delicate U.S. relationship with Mexico, even though it could mean that Cienfuegos returns to Mexico a free man.
Bahraini diplomat visits Israel, the first to make official trip
JERUSALEM — Bahrain’s foreign minister paid a history-making visit to Israel on Wednesday, in the latest sign of warming ties following a series of U.S.-brokered normalization accords between Israel and Arab nations.
Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani flew into Tel Aviv on a Gulf Air passenger plane, making him the first Bahraini minister to make an official visit to Israel. He held a series of meetings with top officials, capped by joint talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the visiting U.S. secretary of state, Mike Pompeo.
At a joint news conference, all three men warmly praised the “Abraham Accords,” the U.S.-brokered agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.
House Dems choose to keep Pelosi, but is her time short?
WASHINGTON — House Democrats nominated Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday as the speaker to lead them into Joe Biden’s presidency, and shortly afterward she seemed to suggest that these would be her final two years in the post.
Democrats, scattered around the country, used a voice vote to pick Pelosi to guide a smaller and ideologically divided House majority in shepherding Biden’s agenda toward enactment. It was the party’s first virtual leadership election, a response to the coronavirus pandemic.
At a news conference afterward, Pelosi, D-Calif., came close to affirming that these next two years leading the House would be her last.
UC Berkeley renaming sites honoring early professors
LOS ANGELES — Two halls at the University of California, Berkeley had their names removed Wednesday in response to growing awareness of their namesakes’ controversial legacies, campus officials said.
For now, Barrows Hall will be referred to simply as the Social Sciences Building, while the two buildings that make up LeConte Hall will be known as Physics North and Physics South, according to a news release from the university.
Their original namesakes were early, prominent members of the university faculty who also promoted racist rhetoric and colonialist ideas.
Berkeley is the oldest campus in the University of California system. John and Joseph LeConte — the namesakes for the hall that houses the school’s physics department — were brothers from a slaveholding family who came to Berkeley in 1869, the school said.
German prosecutors seeking life term in synagogue attack
BERLIN — German prosecutors called Wednesday for a court to impose a life sentence on a 28-year-old right-wing extremist who attacked a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle last year, killing two people after he failed to gain entry to the building.
The attack on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day, is considered one of the worst anti-Semitic assaults in Germany’s postwar history. The defendant, Stephan Balliet, is alleged to have posted a screed against Jews before trying to shoot his way into the synagogue on Oct. 9, 2019, while broadcasting the attack live on a popular gaming site.
— From wire reports