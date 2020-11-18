LOS ANGELES — Two halls at the University of California, Berkeley had their names removed Wednesday in response to growing awareness of their namesakes’ controversial legacies, campus officials said.

For now, Barrows Hall will be referred to simply as the Social Sciences Building, while the two buildings that make up LeConte Hall will be known as Physics North and Physics South, according to a news release from the university.

Their original namesakes were early, prominent members of the university faculty who also promoted racist rhetoric and colonialist ideas.

Berkeley is the oldest campus in the University of California system. John and Joseph LeConte — the namesakes for the hall that houses the school’s physics department — were brothers from a slaveholding family who came to Berkeley in 1869, the school said.

German prosecutors seeking life term in synagogue attack

BERLIN — German prosecutors called Wednesday for a court to impose a life sentence on a 28-year-old right-wing extremist who attacked a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle last year, killing two people after he failed to gain entry to the building.

The attack on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day, is considered one of the worst anti-Semitic assaults in Germany’s postwar history. The defendant, Stephan Balliet, is alleged to have posted a screed against Jews before trying to shoot his way into the synagogue on Oct. 9, 2019, while broadcasting the attack live on a popular gaming site.