Calif. firefighters continuing to make progress
SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — Crews aided by better weather and reinforcements with bulldozers made progress Tuesday penning in massive California wildfires that have killed at least seven people and burned nearly 1,300 homes and other buildings.
Firefighters in wine country north of San Francisco had cleared containment lines — used to prevent fires from spreading — around a quarter of blazes there that have scorched more than 550 square miles and destroyed more than 930 buildings.
To the east of San Francisco, firefighters had created containment lines around 15% of a group of fires that has charred more than 568 square miles and is now the third-largest in state history.
And to the south, officials said progress was made against a fire in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties that has grown to 123 square miles, destroyed 330 structures and threatens another 25,000.
Kremlin says it is blameless in Navalny case
MOSCOW — The Kremlin brushed off allegations Tuesday that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was the victim of an intentional poisoning orchestrated by authorities and said there were no grounds for a criminal investigation so far since it hasn’t been fully established what caused the politician to fall into a coma.
The day before, doctors at a German hospital where he is being treated said tests showed he was poisoned.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the accusations against the government “absolutely cannot be true. ... We do not intend to take it seriously.”
Pompeo pushing Sudan to recognize Israel
CAIRO — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Sudan on Tuesday to push for normalizing ties with Israel, building on momentum from the recent historic agreement to establish relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
The Sudanese transitional government said, however, that it does not have a mandate to establish diplomatic ties with Israel. It called on the Trump administration to not make the removal of Sudan from a U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism contingent upon normalizing relations with Israel.
Cruz hearing does little to move case forward
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The death penalty case against Nikolas Cruz in the 2018 massacre at a Florida high school remains in limbo.
At a brief hearing Tuesday, no decisions were made on a trial date amid continuing obstacles because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cruz’s defense lawyers say they have almost no access to him in jail, nor do defense experts they insist must see him to build a case.
— From wire reports