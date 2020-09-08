According to data from Fort Hood officials, the 28 deaths include five homicides, as well as accidents, suicides, deaths related to illness, cases still under investigation and one combat-related death.

Democratic Reps. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts and Jackie Speier of California sent a letter to Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy requesting documents and information on the deaths. Lynch heads the Committee on Oversight and Reform’s Subcommittee on National Security, and Speier leads the Committee on Armed Services’ Subcommittee on Military Personnel.

Israel, UAE will sign deal at White House next week

WASHINGTON — Israel and the United Arab Emirates will sign their historic deal normalizing relations at a White House ceremony on Sept. 15, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

The officials said senior delegations from both countries will likely be led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Emirati foreign minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of the UAE crown prince.

The officials, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the ceremony would either be on the South Lawn, the Rose Garden or indoors, depending on weather.