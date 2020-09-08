Helicopters again rescue those caught in wildfires
LOS ANGELES — Helicopter crews were struggling against dangerous smoke and flames Tuesday as they worked to rescue hikers, campers and other people trapped in remote locations of the Sierra Nevada by the destructive Creek fire.
The blaze exploded to more than 100,000 acres over the Labor Day weekend, moving too fast to prevent easy escape for people enjoying the holiday at many recreation areas.
U.S. Forest Service Supervisor Dean Gould told reporters Monday night that the Creek fire was an “unprecedented disaster,” adding it was “in a class by itself.”
It was not immediately clear how many people remained trapped in remote areas Tuesday. On Saturday night, some 200 campers trapped by flames at Mammoth Pool Reservoir were rescued by two California National Guard helicopters. Officials described the chopper runs as unprecedented in size and scope for a fire rescue.
Congress will investigate multiple Fort Hood deaths
AUSTIN, Texas — Congress will launch an investigation into sexual assault, disappearances, deaths and the leadership’s response at Fort Hood after 28 soldiers stationed at the U.S. Army base in Texas died this year, two subcommittee leaders announced Tuesday.
According to data from Fort Hood officials, the 28 deaths include five homicides, as well as accidents, suicides, deaths related to illness, cases still under investigation and one combat-related death.
Democratic Reps. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts and Jackie Speier of California sent a letter to Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy requesting documents and information on the deaths. Lynch heads the Committee on Oversight and Reform’s Subcommittee on National Security, and Speier leads the Committee on Armed Services’ Subcommittee on Military Personnel.
Israel, UAE will sign deal at White House next week
WASHINGTON — Israel and the United Arab Emirates will sign their historic deal normalizing relations at a White House ceremony on Sept. 15, U.S. officials said Tuesday.
The officials said senior delegations from both countries will likely be led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Emirati foreign minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of the UAE crown prince.
The officials, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the ceremony would either be on the South Lawn, the Rose Garden or indoors, depending on weather.
The ceremony will come just a month after the agreement to establish full diplomatic relations was announced on Aug. 13.
The historic deal delivered a key foreign policy victory to President Donald Trump as he seeks re-election, and reflected a changing Middle East in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians.
7 fatally shot at pot farm in rural Southern California
AGUANGA, Calif. — Seven people were fatally shot at an illegal marijuana-growing operation in rural Southern California, authorities said.
The crime scene was discovered before dawn Monday after deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home in the unincorporated community of Aguanga, north of San Diego, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement late Monday.
Deputies found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds who was then taken to a hospital and died, Monday’s statement said.
They then found six more dead people at the location that “was being used to manufacture and harvest an illicit marijuana operation,” the statement said.
