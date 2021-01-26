Senate confirms Blinken as U.S. secretary of state
WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Antony Blinken as America’s top diplomat, tasked with carrying out President Joe Biden’s commitment to reverse the Trump administration’s “America First” doctrine that weakened international alliances.
Senators voted 78-22 to approve Blinken, a longtime Biden confidant, as the nation’s 71st secretary of state, succeeding Mike Pompeo. The position is the most senior Cabinet position, with the secretary fourth in the line of presidential succession.
Blinken, 58, served as deputy secretary of state and deputy national security adviser during the Obama administration.
Italian premier resigns, sets off scramble for new allies
ROME — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday after a key coalition ally pulled his party’s support over Conte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, setting the stage for consultations this week to determine if he can form a third government.
Conte tendered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella, who held off on any immediate decision other than to ask Conte to keep the government running in the near-term, Mattarella’s office said. The president will begin consulting with leaders of political parties on Wednesday.
Conte’s coalition government was thrown into turmoil earlier this month when a junior party headed by ex-Premier Matteo Renzi yanked its support.
New Army regulations allow for ponytails and nail color
WASHINGTON — Female soldiers can let their hair down, and flash a little nail color under new rules being approved by the Army. But male soldiers will still have to shave.
Army leaders announced Tuesday that they are loosening restrictions on various grooming and hairstyle rules, as service leaders try to address long-standing complaints, particularly from women. The changes, which also expand allowances for earrings and hair highlights and dyes, are particularly responsive to women of various ethnicities, and will allow greater flexibility for braids, twists, cornrows and other styles more natural for their hair.
The new regulations take effect in late February and come after months of study, in the wake of a directive by former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who ordered a new review of military hairstyle and grooming policies last July as part of a broader order to expand diversity within the military and reduce prejudice, in the wake of widespread protests about racial inequality last summer.
Internet outages causes issues for Verizon, others
WASHINGTON — People across the East Coast had trouble accessing core Internet services Tuesday morning.
Users reported trouble loading Gmail, Slack and Zoom . Downdetector, which tracks reports of outages, showed widespread issues with Verizon, Google, Zoom, YouTube, Slack, Amazon Web Services and others Tuesday just before noon.
The issue seemed to be stemming from problems with the Verizon Fios internet service, though the company did not quickly confirm issues. Internet speeds and access started gradually coming back to normal after about an hour, with many services operating as usual by midafternoon.
— From wire reports