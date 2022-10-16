Ukraine envoy hopeful about fate of Musk’s SpaceX satellite network

A Ukrainian diplomat expressed optimism Sunday about securing the money needed for the continued operation of a satellite network funded by American billionaire Elon Musk that has provided key contacts in the war with Russia.

“It’s there, it’s working,” said the envoy, Oksana Markarova. “It will need to be working for a longer time.”

She did not indicate whether Musk had agreed to continue funding his rocket company SpaceX’s Starlink internet service in Ukraine but said the country’s collaboration with the company has been excellent.

Musk tweeted on Friday that it was costing SpaceX $20 million a month to support Ukraine’s communications needs.

March against inflation turns up political heat on French government

Thousands of protesters, including France’s newly crowned Nobel literature laureate, piled into the streets of Paris on Sunday, in a show of anger against rising prices and cranking up pressure on French President Emmanuel Macron.

The march for wage increases and other demands was organized by left-wing opponents of Macron and lit the fuse on what promises to be an uncomfortable week for his centrist government.

In a firebrand speech to the Paris march, far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon charged that Macron is “fried” and that his leadership is plunging France into “chaos.”

Russian man arrested for flying drone over Norwegian airport

Norwegian police arrested a Russian man after he was caught flying a drone above an airport in northern Norway, the police said Saturday, the second such incident in the past week.

The 51-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he was found to have flown a drone at the Tromsø Airport, police said. They seized a “large” amount of photography equipment, including the drone and memory cards.

The arrest comes amid heightened security concerns in Norway over the past week: Another Russian man was arrested last week after customs officers found two drones in his luggage at the border.

Swedish party official suspended after degrading Anne Frank post

A Sweden Democrats official was suspended by the far-right party for making degrading comments about Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank.

In an Instagram posting that has now been deleted, Rebecka Fallenkvist called Anne “immoral” among other things, according to Swedish media.

Anne, who wrote a diary while in hiding before she was captured, died at age 15 in Nazi Germany’s Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in February 1945.

While it remained unclear what kind of point Fallenkvist wanted to make with her comments on Anne’s diary, she later sent a text message to a Swedish newspaper saying she had been misinterpreted.

Gates Foundation pledges $1.2B in effort to eradicate polio worldwide

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says it will commit $1.2 billion to the effort to end polio worldwide.

The money will be used to help implement the Global Polio Eradication Initiative’s strategy through 2026. The initiative is trying to end the polio virus in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the last two endemic countries, the foundation said in a statement Sunday.

The money also will be used to stop outbreaks of new variants of the virus. The announcement was made Sunday at the World Health Summit in Berlin.